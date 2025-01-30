AFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Trent Baalke, Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Colts G Will Fries is expected to be medically cleared from his season-ending right tibia injury before the start of free agency, and is expected to be in high demand in March, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Jaguars
- When examining the Jaguars’ head coaching search, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes their initial decision to retain former GM Trent Baalke drove top candidates away.
- Breer believes Ben Johnson was “very high” on Jacksonville before he decided to sign with the Bears and the organization discussed making a “big-money offer” for him.
- According to Breer, Johnson’s camp got the impression from owner Shad Khan that they would consider moving on from Baalke. However, Johnson did not want to be responsible for pushing out Baalke.
Titans
Titans HC Brian Callahan said Will Levis is going to train with personal QBs coach and former Titans’ player Jordan Palmer over the offseason.
“I think he’s gonna go spend some time with Jordan Palmer down in California. I really think Jordan is one of the better guys out there in terms of working with real quarterbacks. So hopefully that’s an illuminating process for him… Some of the footwork, the base, some of the pocket movement things that have to improve. I’m excited about that for him, I think it’ll be really beneficial,” Callahan said, via Terry McCormick.
