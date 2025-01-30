AFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Trent Baalke, Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said Will Levis is going to train with personal QBs coach and former Titans’ player Jordan Palmer over the offseason.

“I think he’s gonna go spend some time with Jordan Palmer down in California. I really think Jordan is one of the better guys out there in terms of working with real quarterbacks. So hopefully that’s an illuminating process for him… Some of the footwork, the base, some of the pocket movement things that have to improve. I’m excited about that for him, I think it’ll be really beneficial,” Callahan said, via Terry McCormick.