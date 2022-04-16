AFC Notes: Bengals, Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt is visiting with the Bengals. (Josh Norris)
- South Carolina TE Nick Muse has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Bengals next week. (Jordan Schultz)
- The Bengals hosted University of Houston DT Logan Hall for a visit on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cincinnati is scheduled to host Illinois CB Tony Adams for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Bengals also brought in Illinois LB Khalan Tolson for a workout. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jordan Schultz reports that the Bengals have their eye on several defensive backs such as Andrew Booth Jr., Kaiir Elam, Roger McCreary, Tariq Woolen, and Jalen Pitre.
Baker Mayfield
- Ian Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that he was surprised to hear Baker Mayfield admit the Seahawks were his most likely option given he hasn’t gotten the sense that Seattle is interested after adding QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith while eying prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Rapoport thinks the Panthers are Mayfield’s most likely destination: “To me, the Carolina Panthers seem to be the most likely spot for Baker Mayfield.”
- Rapoport also adds that the Buccaneers could have interest in Mayfield as a “high-money backup.”
Ravens
- According to Justin Melo, Penn State LB Brandon Smith has visited the Bills, Eagles, Giants, Jets, and Ravens.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!