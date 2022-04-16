AFC Notes: Bengals, Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Baker Mayfield

  • Ian Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that he was surprised to hear Baker Mayfield admit the Seahawks were his most likely option given he hasn’t gotten the sense that Seattle is interested after adding QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith while eying prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. 
  • Rapoport thinks the Panthers are Mayfield’s most likely destination: “To me, the Carolina Panthers seem to be the most likely spot for Baker Mayfield.” 
  • Rapoport also adds that the Buccaneers could have interest in Mayfield as a “high-money backup.”

Ravens

