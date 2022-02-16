AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Baker Mayfield, Ravens

Bengals
- Draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN believes the Bengals will address the offensive line through the 2022 NFL Draft and thinks they must pick “a minimum three” players for their line, via Field Yates.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Bengals have been aggressive in free agency in the past and they have plenty of cap space to do so again in 2022 to address the offensive line. Saints LT Terron Armstead, Washington G Brandon Scherff and Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen could be some of the top players available.
- Graziano adds there’s a strong chance Cincinnati uses the franchise tag on S Jessie Bates this offseason.
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport expects the Bengals to address their offensive line this offseason: “It is very clear, this o-line, which does have left tackle Jonah Williams, but some other questions elsewhere, this is going to be the real focus of the offseason. The Bengals have cap space. I would expect them to spend cap space and capital to fix this offensive line.” (BengalsWire)
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said QB Joe Burrow has a sprained MCL and that it is a “reaggravation” of an injury he sustained in September. (Kelsey Conway)
- When it comes to the offensive line, Taylor said they will look to improve the team but will not place all the blame on them: “The offensive line helped us get to the Super Bowl… Everything always falls on them statistically, but that’s not always the case.” (Chuckie Goldsmith)
- Taylor also commented on the knee injury sustained by TE C.J. Uzomah ahead of the Super Bowl: “C.J., we’ll get another MRI today, but everything so far has been encouraging. And so that just speaks to his toughness, his character, his willingness to do everything it takes to help get the job done for the team. So hopefully just with some rest, he’ll be back to normal as well.” (Myles Simmons)
- The Bengals also redid the contracts of OC Brian Callahan and DC Lou Anarumo (Jeremy Fowler)
Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns will look at veteran quarterbacks to see if a possible upgrade makes sense, but even if they remain with QB Baker Mayfield, the team will look to add better receivers and more depth at offensive tackle.
- There is also a chance the team drafts a developmental quarterback to stash behind Mayfield, per Cabot.
- Albert Breer of SI believes the Browns will likely stick with Mayfield for another season due to the fact that there may not be a clear upgrade available this offseason.
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes it’s looking increasingly likely Ravens C Bradley Bozeman will test the open market, as a gap remains between the two sides on contract value.
- Zrebiec elaborates, saying the Ravens have a long history of letting starting centers walk for big money in free agency and Bozeman has a good chance of getting top-of-the-market money at $10-$12 million a year.
- Zrebiec thinks the Ravens and DL Calais Campbell will have mutual interest in a reunion, but it’s not a slam dunk. Another contender could be interested in Campbell and the Ravens likely don’t want to pay too much.
- Ravens 2021 first-round OLB Odafe Oweh had a torn labrum repaired this offseason and is expected to be fine for the start of the 2022 season, according to Zrebiec.
- Ravens CB Marcus Peters, who sustained a season-ending torn ACL just prior to Week 1 last season, said on Sway’s Universe that he expects to return in June or July. (Jonas Shaffer)
-
After missing the final four weeks of the season due to a bone bruise in his ankle, QB Lamar Jackson is back to throwing with his receivers this offseason. (Ravens Twitter)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!