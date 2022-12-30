AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Bengals

The season-ending injury to Bengals RT La’el Collins appears like it will once again push OL Hakeem Adeniji into a major role. The former sixth-round pick out of Kansas started down the stretch for Cincinnati at guard last year but was one of the reasons the offensive line was viewed as such a weakness. This time, Bengals coaches think Adeniji is in a better position to succeed at tackle as opposed to guard.

“It’s a much more natural athletic position for him moving out there,” Bengals OC Brian Callahan said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “There are a lot less moving parts, guys aren’t on you as fast. They get on you quick inside. If that is not a position you are used to playing and trying to transition into it, that’s where it can take a little bit of time. There is a lot happening really fast. As opposed to tackle you have some space and some vision you can see.”

Dehner mentions it’s fair to consider Collins a potential cap cut after this season, which would save Cincinnati $4.3 million, as he’s had other issues staying healthy before this torn ACL and will turn 30.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson isn’t concerned about his inconsistent stats through his first four starts and insists he’s taking a long-term approach with Cleveland.

“It’s the long run and that’s why I came to Cleveland,” Watson said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “It’s not about right now. It’s the long run.”

Watson reiterated that he doesn’t care about his individual stats and is focused on winning in any way possible.

“My main focus is winning. I came to Cleveland to win a Super Bowl,” Watson said. “If that’s throwing the ball five times or throwing the ball 40 times and scoring five touchdowns or scoring zero touchdowns, as long as we win, that’s all I really care about. So the stats and stuff like that, I’ve done that before. I’ve had opportunities before. I’ve led the league in passing before, scored a lot of touchdowns, did Pro Bowls, all that stuff. My ultimate goal is trying to get that ring, and I’m going to do whatever I can to be able to try to have that opportunity.”

Watson added that their offense must find ways to score more often.

“This is an opportunity for us to be able to continue to improve as an offense as a whole and as a team to go out there and score points and show what the Cleveland Browns is about,” Watson said. “We gotta find ways to put more points on the board.”

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman said Lamar Jackson (knee) is doing well with his rehab and is hopeful to get him back in time for the playoffs.

“Lamar is doing well. He’s working hard, getting his rehab done,” Roman said, via ProFootballTalk. “The way we feel, the sooner we can get him back, the better. Especially heading into the playoffs, [we’d] love to get some work in before then, but you can’t rush mother nature. We have to make sure he’s right at the same time. So, we’re not the only team dealing with it, or have dealt with it this season. You don’t blink, you just keep moving, and we’ll try to get him out there as soon as we can.”

Roman mentioned that Jackson is giving feedback to Tyler Huntley and has been a great teammate despite being unavailable.

“So, during the game, or prior to the game, [Jackson is] definitely giving his feedback and insight,” Roman said. “With our backup quarterbacks, we’ve been able to go 3-1, so I’m sure Lamar in his own way is really contributing to that. So, I think he’s a great teammate though to those guys. They take a lot of pride with each other, and they root for each other.”

The Ravens brought in two defensive tackles for workouts on Tuesday including Donovan Jeter and Christian Ringo. Ringo later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)