AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he doesn’t plan on leaving the team on his own accord.

“They’re gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket,” Taylor said, via the Cincinnati Inquirer. “I love it. Just specifically, Cincinnati. It’s a really good fit for my family and myself, and the other coaches, and the owners, and (Bengals Director of Player Personnel) Duke Tobin. I just can’t imagine myself anywhere else. They’ll have to kick me out of here.”

Taylor said Cincinnati embodies the values that he grew up around in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“It’s the same values that I grew up with in Norman (Oklahoma), and I spent time in Lincoln (Nebraska) and Kansas and the people are Midwestern people,” he said. “I always thought I was from the Midwest and I’ve learned I’m not–this is the Midwest where I live now…but the people are very down to earth, hardworking, treat their neighbors the right way. That’s very much how the Brown and Blackburn family are with me. We just share values, constant communication, constant alignment… I know that’s special thing to have in this league. It’s not always that way, so I don’t take it for granted and just really enjoy it, and my family is really happy here as well.”

Browns

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes the Browns might try to fill their vacancy at QB coach after losing Drew Petzing to the Cardinals by looking inside the division to Ravens QB coach James Urban .

to the Cardinals by looking inside the division to Ravens QB coach . Zrebiec notes Urban is friends with Browns HC Kevin Stefanski , who has tried to hire Urban in the past. The Ravens had blocked him before as it would have been a lateral move but Zrebiec thinks the team might be more willing to let Urban go this offseason as it shakes up its staff.

, who has tried to hire Urban in the past. The Ravens had blocked him before as it would have been a lateral move but Zrebiec thinks the team might be more willing to let Urban go this offseason as it shakes up its staff. Utah State DC Ephraim Banda is expected to join the Browns staff. His role will be safeties coach. (Pete Thamel)

is expected to join the Browns staff. His role will be safeties coach. (Pete Thamel) Browns coaching fellow Israel Woolfork will join the Cardinals as their QB coach. ( Josina Anderson)

Josina Anderson) Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Browns at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)

Ravens