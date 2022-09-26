AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DT D.J. Reader told the media he is happy that his knee injury wasn’t something more severe and stayed off of the leg for the remainder of the win against the Jets on Sunday. (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski isn’t yet ruling out DE Jadeveon Clowney from a return for Week 4 against the Falcons. (Jake Trotter)

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been carving up defenses through the first three games, with 749 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The former MVP is playing as well as he ever has, but says a lot of credit should go to his teammates.

“I feel a lot more comfortable,” Jackson said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “My guys are doing a great job of getting open, our line is giving me great protection. So all I got to do is deliver the baby. That’s all.”

If Jackson keeps this up, his price tag on his eventual contract extension is going to skyrocket. However, true to his word he’s keeping the focus on the season right now.

“I’m playing football right now,” he said. “I said what I said about it, respectfully, but I don’t really dwell on the business side. Right now, I’m out doing football.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said there is no update on NT Michael Pierce , as the team has not received the MRI results on his left arm injury. (Jamison Hensley)

said there is no update on NT , as the team has not received the MRI results on his left arm injury. (Jamison Hensley) New Ravens OLB Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to report to the team Monday, according to Harbaugh. (Hensley)

is expected to report to the team Monday, according to Harbaugh. (Hensley) Pierre-Paul’s new deal with the team includes a guaranteed base salary, a $150,000 signing bonus and incentives that can get him above $5 million in overall pay. ( Jeremy Fowler)

Jeremy Fowler) Ravens Patrick Mekari suffered a low ankle sprain and avoided major damage with the injury. ( LTsuffered a low ankle sprain and avoided major damage with the injury. ( Fowler)

Fowler) Harbaugh noted RB J.K. Dobbins “seemed good” after seeing action for the first time, adding: “We’ll go from here.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly is doubtful the Steelers change up too much with OC Matt Canada or QB Mitchell Trubisky after just three weeks despite the offense’s struggles.

or QB after just three weeks despite the offense’s struggles. Kaboly adds there’s not really a good in-house replacement for Canada anyway, so the Steelers are probably riding with him for the duration of the season for better or worse.

Pittsburgh does have first-round QB Kenny Pickett on the bench but Kaboly doesn’t anticipate the Steelers turning to him unless things get much worse. He points out HC Mike Tomlin‘s plan this year was always to rely on the defense and the defense has cracked the past two weeks, especially against the run.