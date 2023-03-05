AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Ravens

Bengals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Bengals have not yet decided how to proceed with RB Joe Mixon , who could be cut to save $7.3 million this offseason.

He adds the top priorities this offseason are an extension for QB Joe Burrow and potentially WR Tee Higgins. Fowler writes the team will at least try to extend Higgins before he enters his contract year.

While the Bengals won't use the tag on Bates, Fowler notes they'll monitor his and Bell's market and will be in the mix to sign a safety if they end up losing both.

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet had a formal interview at the Combine with the Bengals. (Ryan McDowell)

Utah TE Dalton Kincaid had a formal interview with the Bengals at the Combine. (Ryan McDowell)

Penn State WR Parker Washington had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Tom Downey)

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta had a formal Combine interview with a bunch of teams, including the Bengals. (Tom Downey)

Browns

Per Mary Kay Cabot, Browns QB Deshaun Watson is open to a contract restructure this offseason.

Cabot also notes that Watson is interested in playing with Bengals S Jessie Bates, who will reportedly be targeted by the team in free agency.

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker and Alabama TE Cameron Latu had formal Combine interviews with the Browns. (Tom Downey)

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Tom Downey)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh continues to offer praise for QB Tyler Huntley as things regarding QB Lamar Jackson remain uncertain.

“Yes, Tyler’s a great leader; the guys love him,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “He’s a competitor, they believe in him. I love Tyler. He’s a young, developing quarterback. He’s another competitor. He’s one of our guys, so he has a great future.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo mentions the Ravens requested Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore do linebacker drills at the NFL Combine. Adebawore was one of the most athletic prospects, period, at the event.

The Ravens had a formal Combine interview with Louisville DE YaYa Diaby. (Ryan Fowler)

. (Ryan Fowler) SMU WR Rashee Rice had a formal interview with the Ravens at the Combine. (Tom Downey)