AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals K Evan McPherson spoke about his two missed extra points and missed field goal attempt in Week 16 and thinks he must do better in harsh weather conditions.

“It was kind of a weird day,” McPherson said, via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “Obviously the wind and the cold definitely factor into it,” he said. “But we have to know how to handle it, how to deal with it and how to perform in it.”

Bengals ST coordinator Darrin Simmons believes the 17-degree weather impacted how McPherson followed through on his kicks.

“When it’s cold outside, it is more difficult for those guys to get through the ball,” Simmons said. “Your muscles just don’t respond the same, everything is slower. Everything is tighter, so I certainly think that had an effect on him.”

Simmons reiterated that McPherson must learn how to adjust his timing and strength on kicks in cold conditions.

“He’s got to learn to develop and maintain his timing,” Simmons said. “I think it’s got to be a bigger focus to him that he’s got to go a little faster and he’s got to pull harder. It’s a fine balance that you walk. I think the field goal that he hit down there he tried to pull. The two PATs he missed he pushed were both right. The field goal he pulled left. We talked about it on the sideline, he’s got to fire through it. He’s got to pull hard to get through, and he was pulling a little too hard. It’s a very delicate balance that you have to deal with that. I think he’ll pull through it.”

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett told reporters that he respected HC Kevin Stefanski‘s decision to bench him for the opening series last week over an incident that Garrett labeled as a misunderstanding.

“I was sick and I didn’t communicate well enough,” Garrett said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “That’s how it went down. Got to respect how [Stefanski] feels about the situation and his judgment.”

Stefanski would not comment on the incident any further and would only say that the incident is in the past.

“He’s done a nice job [this week],” Stefanski said. “Been good.”

Jason La Canfora mentions that executives he spoke to would not be surprised if Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam fired HC Kevin Stefanski due to the team missing the playoffs and issues with QB Deshaun Watson ‘s play.

Browns C Ethan Pocic says re-signing with the Browns "would be a dream come true." (Nate Ulrich)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said DE Jadeveon Clowney is still going through the league’s concussion protocol. (Chris Easterling)

Ravens

According to Ryan Dunleavy, there is a belief around the NFL that the Ravens will franchise tag QB Lamar Jackson.