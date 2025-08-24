AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Myles Garrett

Bengals

When taking a look at players who have impressed this preseason, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic writes Bengals WR Mitchell Tinsley has been his top player after recording two touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 31-17 win over the Commanders.

Dehner notes Tinsley has been praised throughout training camp for his work ethic and consistency.

If Tinsley somehow doesn’t make the active roster, Dehner could see the Bengals shopping him around to receiver-needy teams.

Dehner has also been impressed by third-year WR Charlie Jones , writing he appears to have won the fifth receiver spot against Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Williams .

Fourth-round LB Barrett Carter is another player Dehner has been impressed by after recording an interception in the second quarter against the Commanders.

As for things Dehner's been disappointed by, he writes Cincinnati's entire first-team defense instead of just one player. He thinks the Bengals' starters were "absolutely blown away" in both of their preseason games at the point of attack.

Dehner believes there are early indications that their defense is getting “manhandled up front,” given Washington averaged 17.7 yards per carry against the starters.

Bengals S Jordan Battle is another player Dehner writes has struggled after showing little effort in tackling Commanders QB Jayden Daniels during his touchdown run, while failing to fill a hole in their defense that allowed RB Chris Rodriguez to break a 40-yard run.

Dehener also names G Lucas Patrick as someone who has disappointed, writing that he was taken out against the Commanders after Joe Burrow suffered a big hit.

Dehner thinks HC Zac Taylor saying Patrick was "dinged" is a notable development because the veteran lineman has been a "weak link throughout camp" and was replaced by fifth-round OL Jalen Rivers.

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata reflected on going up against Browns DE Myles Garrett in their joint practices this week, saying the star edge rusher was a big challenge.

“It was kind of just like this: Lose-win-lose-lose-lose-win-lose-lose-lose-win,” Mailata said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports. “That’s just how it felt like. And I just kept on saying, “Keep it pushing for the next play,’ and, ‘Keep trying to just do your job and then we’ll fix it up later.’”

Mailata was astonished by how Garrett bends the corner and uses his leverage.

“I’ll get a giggle out of it,” Mailata said. “I’ll be honest. I’m just sitting there like, ‘What the bleep? I did my freaking job and yet I still got beat.’ How is that even possible? How is he still below my knees and he’s bending the corner? He starts the rush in a four-point stance and by the time he’s four yards up the field he’s still at that same height, and it’s kind of like, ‘What am I supposed to do there? Just jump on him?’ Not that that’s even possible. He’ll just carry me to the QB. But like I said, when you go up against the best, you’re able to learn from the next rep.”

Mailata thinks going up against Garrett helped him learn and sharpen up for the regular season.

“Any time you get an opportunity to go up against the best, and he truly is the best at that position, you’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities,” Mailata said. “Especially for a training rep. So I think it’s gotten me better. I have a lot of film to go off now and watch and see how I can refine and sharpen and learn from yesterday and today. There’s no one like Myles. So you can’t apply what Myles does to anyone else. Cause he’s just a freak. He’s a freak.”