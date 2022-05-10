AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Bengals liked Clemson CB Andrew Booth, but went a different way in the first round because they had some medical concerns about him.

Browns

USA Today’s League Josina Anderson asked a league source what they anticipated for a potential suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson. The source didn’t offer much in the way of specifics but said: “I would look at the history of recommendations made to the Commissioner.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta couldn’t believe that they were able to draft S Kyle Hamilton at No. 14, the highest-rated player on their draft board. Yet DeCosta revealed that the team would have taken DT Jordan Davis as well if he wasn’t drafted by the Eagles at No. 13.

“I was thinking thank God Kyle Hamilton is still on the board because he was the highest-rated player, quite honestly, and it wasn’t super close between those two,” DeCosta said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “People have asked me, ‘Would you have taken Jordan Davis?’ Yeah, we would have. Jordan Davis is an excellent football player and fits us very, very well. But as we mocked out and looked at all the different scenarios, in no scenario did we see Kyle there for us.”

DeCosta also mentioned that the Ravens were expecting to trade down with a team that wanted a wide receiver, yet when they all went off the board early the team received no trade offers.

“I thought the scenario that would probably be most accurate might be that a team picking in the 20s would have traded up to 14 to take a receiver,” DeCosta said. “I thought looking out at it that Chris Olave might have been there at 14. And had that happened, I feel like our phone would have rung.”

As for QB Lamar Jackson, DeCosta said he wants the team to continue adding to their offensive line.

“I’ve had conversations with Lamar many times and I’ve said, ‘Lamar, what can we do to help you? What is most important to you?’” DeCosta said. “Honestly, the thing that he always comes back to is the offensive line.”