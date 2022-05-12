AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals OT Jonah Williams raved about newly-acquired OT La’el Collins, who will start on the right side opposite Williams.

“He was a great tackle in Dallas and he was great tackle at LSU, watching him there, too,” Williams said, via Bengals Wire. “I’ve gotten to meet him, work out with him a little bit. He’s super strong and athletic. You can see that watching him on film. But he seems like he’s a good guy, too. Really humble. He’s just been working hard, keeping his head down. For somebody who has a lot of hype around him because he’s a great player, he could have come in with a lot more ego and he hasn’t. He’s come in, he’s put in work with the rest of us. I’ve got a good impression so far.”

Browns

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Israel Woolfork as part of the Bill Willis coaching fellowship program, per the team’s official website.

. ESPN’s David Newton reports the Browns were only willing to eat $3.5 million of QB Baker Mayfield‘s $18.898 million fifth-year option in negotiations with the Panthers.

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec mentions the Ravens’ signing of RB Mike Davis is to bolster their depth in order to not wind up losing three running backs to injuries as they did in 2021.

or to add to their depth at nickel. Davis’ one-year deal with the team is for $1.2025 million and includes a $152,500 signing bonus and is a veteran salary benefit deal. (Field Yates)