AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said they were unsure of what to expect when entering last season’s playoffs and thinks the team now has playoff experience to draw from.

“Going into last year, we knew we were good, but I think going into the playoffs, we knew we could win but we weren’t really sure what it took,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “We just went out there and played really hard and together as a team, and it worked out. Now, we know what it takes and we have that experience in our back pockets going forward.”

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase mentioned that they must have high expectations going into 2022.

“Now we just gotta have the expectation that we’re one of the best in the league,” Chase said. “We gotta keep that expectation and roll with it.”

Bengals WR Tee Higgins reiterated that they have the potential to win a Super Bowl.

“We’ve seen it, we’ve done it,” Higgins said. “And we know what it takes to get back to that point. That’s our standard now. That’s our standard for this team. Ain’t no looking back.”

Browns

Browns’ third-round rookie WR David Bell is preparing to play slot receiver during his first year in Cleveland and spoke about what the coaches have told him so far.

“They just said, ‘You’re going to be in the slot a little bit this year, so get adjusted to the playbook and make sure you know what to do and when to do it,’” Bell said on ClevelandBrowns.com. “I’m really just looking forward to the opportunity. . . . At first, it’s going to be a little challenging, but once I get the repetition and be on the field and do it on the field with players around me, I think I’ll be good.”

The Browns sent VP of player personnel Glenn Cook and DC Joe Woods as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Ravens

Ravens CB Marcus Peters said he had no problem supporting and helping his teammates when he was injured during the 2021 season.

“Nah. I care about my teammates, so it’s never hard to help somebody out there who you have some love for,” Peters said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “Everything I was doing, it just naturally comes to me. My dad is a football coach. Me being active and me being around coaches and in contact with what’s going on out there on the field, if I got some game, my teammates should already know that M.P. will share it, for sure.”