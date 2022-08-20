AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Browns

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is currently expected to start for 11 games and has answered many questions from reporters on if he is ready to take over for Cleveland.

“I got to go out there and prove that every day, right?” Brissett said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “I’m just excited for the opportunity. I don’t take it lightly, obviously, and just going to go out there and continue to be the man that I am, the teammate that I am and I think all of that stuff kind of takes care of itself for itself and I don’t really need to speak to that.”

“It’s just given me experience in these situations,” Brissett continued. “I think that’s been the key, and since I’ve gotten in the league it’s shown me how fast this league is in being the next man up and being ready whenever your number is called, so I’m excited for the opportunity and ready to go.”

Brissett was asked if he would be looking over his shoulder should the team choose to bring in another quarterback.

“I wouldn’t be a great teammate if I thought like that,” Brissett replied. “It’s more just being genuine,” he said. “Doing things with intent. Meaning what I say, meaning what I do and being the same guy every day. I think players gravitate to that, and I just be myself.”

Ravens

The Ravens continue to get healthier ahead of the start of the 2022 season, as CB Marcus Peters returned from the PUP list on Monday just under a year removed from a torn ACL last preseason.

“That’s a pleasant surprise, because when you asked him about it, he was kind of just like, ‘When I’m ready, I’m ready. I’ll let you know, but I’m not going to try to put a date on it. I’m just going to let my body talk to me,’” Ravens DE Calais Campbell said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “So, it was good to see that he’s improving and making the strides to be ready to go out there and help us compete. This team is very, very talented, and we just got a whole lot better with him on the field.”