AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get most of the love from analysts and fantasy players. But they and any coach will tell you the real leader of the group is veteran slot receiver Tyler Boyd, who makes the trio the league’s best. Receiver is known for being a greedy position, but it’s Boyd’s selflessness that sets the tone for the rest of the room and enables the Bengals strength to remain that way.

“Of course you want to get the limelight and want to showcase yourself doing it, because we all know we can do it,” Boyd said via CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “I’ve proven myself of being worthy of being a No. 1 and getting 1,000 yards. Tee just got his 1,000 yards. Tee’s proven it. Chase has proven it, too. That being said, it’s just something of us knowing that we all know what we’re capable of. By the position we play, there will be limited targets. If you’re the X you’re going to get the majority of one-on-one matchups and the majority of target share because you’re on the boundary on the short side. And vice versa with the Z.

“I’m always in the field. Sometimes I may have to do the dirty work where I run through a defender to clear out my boys. And I understand that role. But at the end of the day, I know I can line up anywhere on the field.” ESPN’s Field Yates notes Bears TE Trevon Wesco had four teams place waiver claims on him including the Browns, Colts, and Bengals. Browns ESPN’s Field Yates notes Bears TE Trevon Wesco had four teams place waiver claims on him including the Browns, Colts, and Bengals. Ravens Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes recently signed RB Kenyan Drake brings skills as a pass blocker and receiver to their backfield. “Kenyan Drake joined us today, and he’s a back who has had a lot of exciting plays in this league. He’s a big, strong, fast, kind of slasher-type back [with] experience in pass protection. [He] catches the ball well out of the back field. [He’s] a great guy, in talking to him. So, he’ll be taking more of the next four days to get up to speed and get ready to go,” said Harbaugh, via RavensWire.