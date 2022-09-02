AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get most of the love from analysts and fantasy players. But they and any coach will tell you the real leader of the group is veteran slot receiver Tyler Boyd, who makes the trio the league’s best. Receiver is known for being a greedy position, but it’s Boyd’s selflessness that sets the tone for the rest of the room and enables the Bengals strength to remain that way. 

“Of course you want to get the limelight and want to showcase yourself doing it, because we all know we can do it,” Boyd said via CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “I’ve proven myself of being worthy of being a No. 1 and getting 1,000 yards. Tee just got his 1,000 yards. Tee’s proven it. Chase has proven it, too. That being said, it’s just something of us knowing that we all know what we’re capable of. By the position we play, there will be limited targets. If you’re the X you’re going to get the majority of one-on-one matchups and the majority of target share because you’re on the boundary on the short side. And vice versa with the Z. 

