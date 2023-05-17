AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow will head into the new season with LT Orlando Brown as his new blindside protector, mentioning that Brown has already made a big impression on him.

“Yeah, it was exciting,” Burrow said during a press conference. “He’s been everything you could hope for so far. He’s a great locker room guy — big, strong, athletic. Things are going great. Love that guy. So, I’m excited to go out and play with him.”

Browns

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Browns TE Harrison Bryant as a potential surprise cut or trade candidate this offseason. He writes he knows the Browns would check in with other teams to see if there’s interest in Bryant, who’s currently buried on the depth chart.

as a potential surprise cut or trade candidate this offseason. He writes he knows the Browns would check in with other teams to see if there’s interest in Bryant, who’s currently buried on the depth chart. Breer adds the Browns haven’t really had any discussions about signing former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott yet.

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald says OLB David Ojabo is doing much better now that he has had a year in the team’s system without any injuries holding him back.

“He looks great,” Macdonald said. “I feel like he’s put on some good weight and looks stronger. Looks fast right now. I think, more than anything, mentally he’s in a great spot as well. You’re gonna see a lot of confidence from him throughout the process, it’s great to see him in good spirits.”