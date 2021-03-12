AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
Bengals QB Joe Burrow still isn’t running as he works back from a torn ACL that curtailed his rookie season. But Bengals HC Zac Taylor said everything is still on track in his rehab. Burrow’s targeting a return for Week 1.
“I know that he’s on pace to do all the things that we were hoping he’d do,” Taylor said via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
- Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor on the future of DT Geno Atkins: “I believe he still has some gas in the tank…I still think he can be a very productive player in this league.” (Tyler Dragon)
- Taylor also said he respects WR A.J. Green, who could wind up playing elsewhere for the first time in his career: “I love A.J. and everything he has meant to this organization … I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for him. We’ll see how things go the next couple weeks, but I have high regard for A.J.” (Dragon)
Browns
- The Browns had a virtual predraft meeting with UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
The news that Ravens OT Orlando Brown was requesting a trade in order to go to a team where he could play left tackle caught a lot of people, including the Baltimore organization, by surprise. Brown explained again that he’s doing it because his father, the late Orlando Brown Sr. who played years in the league, wanted him to be a left tackle.
“One of the things he always stressed to me as a kid growing up was, ‘Be better than me. Put yourself in a better position. I was an undrafted free agent. Get drafted in the first round, shoot for the stars,” Brown said via NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. “He always told me, ‘Don’t settle for playing right tackle. Make sure that when it comes time and you get to every level, you’re playing left.'”
Left tackle traditionally has been the more prestigious — and better paid — position on the line. That difference has shrunk in recent years but Brown claims it’s not about the money or prestige for him. Playing left tackle is a way to honor his dad.
“It was, ‘Left tackle, left tackle, that’s all you’re ever playing.’ And that’s all we ever worked on,” Brown said. “I’m better at left tackle; it’s what I dreamed about being my whole life. We all have dreams, and we all get put in positions where we have an opportunity to upgrade. That’s it for me. It’s a lot more emotional or spiritual for me, I guess you could say, playing left tackle.”