AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow still isn’t running as he works back from a torn ACL that curtailed his rookie season. But Bengals HC Zac Taylor said everything is still on track in his rehab. Burrow’s targeting a return for Week 1.

“I know that he’s on pace to do all the things that we were hoping he’d do,” Taylor said via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor on the future of DT Geno Atkins : “I believe he still has some gas in the tank…I still think he can be a very productive player in this league.” ( : “I believe he still has some gas in the tank…I still think he can be a very productive player in this league.” ( Tyler Dragon

Taylor also said he respects WR A.J. Green, who could wind up playing elsewhere for the first time in his career: “I love A.J. and everything he has meant to this organization … I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for him. We’ll see how things go the next couple weeks, but I have high regard for A.J.” (Dragon)

Browns

The Browns had a virtual predraft meeting with UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton. (Justin Melo)

Ravens

The news that Ravens OT Orlando Brown was requesting a trade in order to go to a team where he could play left tackle caught a lot of people, including the Baltimore organization, by surprise. Brown explained again that he’s doing it because his father, the late Orlando Brown Sr. who played years in the league, wanted him to be a left tackle.