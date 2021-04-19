AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

New Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney said he never really got comfortable with the Titans due to scheme fit and his nagging knee injury. He also knows he still has the ability to be an elite player in the NFL.

“I think it was a little bit of both,” Clowney told David Boclair of Sports Illustrated. “Early on it was the scheme, and then later on I think it was my knee. I just want to show I’m still an elite player. Prove I can still dominate… gonna see this season.”

Clowney went as far as to say that he has never been able to stay completely healthy and that if he was, there is no reason he could not be the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

“I’ve never been healthy all the way to the point where I feel like nothing is bothering me,” Clowney said. “If I can stay healthy and stay out there, I should be not far away from being defensive player of the year.”

