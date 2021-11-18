AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
One of the biggest problem spots for the Bengals this season has been the right guard position, as they’ve cycled through a number of options there. Second-round OL Jackson Carman took over after vet Xavier Su’a-Filo was injured. After Carman struggled, the Bengals turned to 2020 sixth-rounder Hakeem Adeniji, fresh off returning from a pec injury this summer. He’s played well enough that the plan is for him to stay in the starting lineup.
“He was just a guy that we were excited to add to the mix and see what role he could play for us, and it just so happened we were at a point where we could take the opportunity to look at him at right guard right now,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said via the Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “We’re excited to move forward with him.”
- Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie said the bye week helped him recover from his groin injury and feels like he had “a little more juice in his step.” (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes the Browns haven’t had much of an opportunity to truly evaluate QB Baker Mayfield because of how injury-riddled he’s been this year but they still could look into the possibility of acquiring one of the three big-name quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson — who could be on the move in 2022.
- Browns OC Alex Van Pelt expects Mayfield to play in Week 11 after suffering a knee contusion last week. (Scott Petrak)
- Van Pelt said RB Nick Chubb (COVID-19) is “trending” toward returning: “Things are trending in the right direction.” (Jake Trotter)
- Van Pelt admits their offense is not at their best when forced to pass: “That’s not when we’re at our best is when we have to throw the football, for whatever reason.” (Tony Grossi)
Ravens
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley said his ankle injury has been difficult to deal with over the last two years but is confident that he can get through it.
“The toughest part of that is it being back-to-back years I’ve kind of had the same exact thing. Not exactly the same thing, but the same body part being the issue. That’s probably the hardest part and just dealing with the what-ifs and talking about the what-ifs if I had to go through this again. Then, I just have to remind myself of all the positives. You can’t really stay focused on that stuff. I was actually way, way more injured when I was in high school and I feel like that kind of set me up, at least mentally to deal with this. I know I can get through it. This isn’t the worst thing that I’ve been through,” said Stanley, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Stanley reiterated that he’s “really confident” about his recovery and is building up strength in his ankle.
“You know, I honestly am really confident that I can come back from this. I think a lot of it was just me trying to really get back into playing and maybe I should have waited a little bit longer, whatever the case may be, build up a little more strength around this ankle. Just doing it this time around, I think I’m just going to do everything the exact right way. Not to say I didn’t do it the right way before. I think I could have just used a little more time. This time around, there’s just going to be no pushing past what I should do,” said Stanley.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!