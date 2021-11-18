AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

One of the biggest problem spots for the Bengals this season has been the right guard position, as they’ve cycled through a number of options there. Second-round OL Jackson Carman took over after vet Xavier Su’a-Filo was injured. After Carman struggled, the Bengals turned to 2020 sixth-rounder Hakeem Adeniji, fresh off returning from a pec injury this summer. He’s played well enough that the plan is for him to stay in the starting lineup.

“He was just a guy that we were excited to add to the mix and see what role he could play for us, and it just so happened we were at a point where we could take the opportunity to look at him at right guard right now,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said via the Athletic’s Jay Morrison. “We’re excited to move forward with him.”

Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie said the bye week helped him recover from his groin injury and feels like he had “a little more juice in his step.” (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Ravens

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley said his ankle injury has been difficult to deal with over the last two years but is confident that he can get through it.

“The toughest part of that is it being back-to-back years I’ve kind of had the same exact thing. Not exactly the same thing, but the same body part being the issue. That’s probably the hardest part and just dealing with the what-ifs and talking about the what-ifs if I had to go through this again. Then, I just have to remind myself of all the positives. You can’t really stay focused on that stuff. I was actually way, way more injured when I was in high school and I feel like that kind of set me up, at least mentally to deal with this. I know I can get through it. This isn’t the worst thing that I’ve been through,” said Stanley, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Stanley reiterated that he’s “really confident” about his recovery and is building up strength in his ankle.

“You know, I honestly am really confident that I can come back from this. I think a lot of it was just me trying to really get back into playing and maybe I should have waited a little bit longer, whatever the case may be, build up a little more strength around this ankle. Just doing it this time around, I think I’m just going to do everything the exact right way. Not to say I didn’t do it the right way before. I think I could have just used a little more time. This time around, there’s just going to be no pushing past what I should do,” said Stanley.