AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

After the Bengals’ 32-13 win over the Raiders, Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they “emptied the tank” on their playbook in Week 11.

“There were a lot examples to point out today really of different guys on different plays,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We really emptied the tank on a lot of variations of runs: tight zone, wide zone, gap scheme, toss plays, jet sweeps. We threw it all at them and so different guys are going to have to step up in different areas.”

Bengals CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) was ruled out by Taylor from Week 12. He’ll remain on IR another week. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said CB A.J. Green cleared the league’s concussion protocol and practiced on Wednesday. (Scott Petrak)

Stefanski said CB Troy Hill (neck) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Scott Petrak)

(neck) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Scott Petrak) Browns QB Baker Mayfield called his shoulder injury the “new normal” for him, adding his heel injury occurred in Week 10 against the Bengals, while his knee injury was sustained in Week 11 in New England. (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes the Ravens have kept RB Ty’Son Williams because they do think he could help them in the future. He got enough trade interest at the deadline that they’re doubtful he’d clear waivers.

Zrebiec mentions Ravens WR Miles Boykin injured his finger in a weight room accident last week which is why he's been out.

If the Ravens need a spot, Zrebiec thinks they could put a veteran like OT Cedric Ogbuehi or DB Jimmy Smith on injured reserve for a short stint to try and bring them back for the stretch run. Undrafted rookie DB Ar'Darius Washington is also someone they could try to sneak to the practice squad.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he's never dealt with illnesses at any point in his life after missing Week 11: "I've been healthy all my life. I've never had a problem being ill at all until I got here. Hopefully that's done with." (Zrebiec)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects Jackson to practice on Wednesday and has completed walk-through and meetings. (Jonas Shaffer)

expects Jackson to practice on Wednesday and has completed walk-through and meetings. (Jonas Shaffer) Ravens TE Nick Boyle said he’s undergone two surgeries on his knee since his initial injury. (Zrebiec)