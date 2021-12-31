AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Bengals LB Logan Wilson and DE Khalid Kareem will be available to play on Sunday, per HC Zac Taylor. (Ben Baby)
- According to Taylor, two players the team will be without due to injury are DE Cameron Sample and CB Jalen Davis. (Baby)
- Taylor was also optimistic about backup QB Brandon Allen being available for Sunday after he was on the COVID list. (Baby)
Browns
- Browns DE Myles Garrett on Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger potentially playing his final game on Monday night: “He’s one of the greats. Going back and forth with him has been fun over the years. I like challenges. Try to keep it cordial and send him off with a bang.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Garrett also commented on whether or not he’ll try to convince DE Jadeveon Clowney to re-sign with the team next season: “I’ll try but you never know. Guys have their own agendas and want to be in certain places. … But at the end of the day, I want this team to stay together. I want the defense to stick together.” (Ulrich)
- Clowney said of going on the COVID-19 list recently: “First two days, I was really sick. I could hardly hold my head up. Tested negative the first two days and finally tested positive.” (Nate Ulrich)
Ravens
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Baltimore Ravens didn’t activate OT Ja’Wuan James off injured reserve, making James ineligible to play this season after suffering an Achilles tear in May.
- Ravens OC Greg Roman on QB Lamar Jackson‘s availability to play this Sunday: “I think it really comes down to, is he ready to play? I’m sure in his mind he’s ready to play. It’s the responsibility of coaches to make sure he’s healthy enough to play and he can play like he needs and protect himself.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens OL Patrick Mekari‘s new three-year deal is worth $15.35 million with a chance to earn $750,000 in bonuses in both 2023 and 2024. The contract includes roughly $12 million in new money up to a maximum of $13 million, with at least $7 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Ravens worked out OL Earl Watford and DL Garrett McGhin.
- Ravens OL Patrick Mekari commented after the signing of his new contract extension: “My goal was to take care of (my parents). When I win, the whole family wins. When my brothers win, we all win together. It’s a family win, so we’re very blessed.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes QB Lamar Jackson has a chance to play Sunday against the Rams. (Doug Kyed)
