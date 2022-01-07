AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said there’s a chance WR Ja’Marr Chase plays against the Browns, as he needs just 12 yards to break the single-season franchise receiving record. (Ben Baby)
- According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Bengals K Evan McPherson has a groin injury.
Browns
- Brownszone.com’s Scott Petrak lists Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney as the top priority to re-sign. Fellow DE Takkarist McKinley would have been up there had he not ruptured his Achilles.
- Browns S Ronnie Harrison is also a pending free agent and Petrak notes Cleveland might not be able to re-sign him given the large contract already handed out this offseason to John Johnson.
- Petrak thinks the Browns should re-sign LB Anthony Walker, as while he’s not an impact player he is a solid glue guy.
- Browns DE Myles Garrett said he isn’t doing well with the idea of the team falling short of the playoffs this season. (Scott Petrak)
- Garrett added that playing a full season is important to him after missing time last season with COVID-19 and his suspension in 2019 following the incident with Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. (Nate Ulrich)
- Garrett attempted to be a more vocal leader this season and will continue to do so in the future: “You don’t need to hold back on the truth if it needs to be heard. If we need a kick in the ass or a jump-start, I’m going to be that guy.” (Ulrich)
- As for DE Jadeveon Clowney, Garrett said he’s made a couple of pitches for him to re-sign and wants him back next year. (Ulrich)
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on WR Jarvis Landry: “He’s been great. He really has been the same guy who walks in the building every day, plays hard, provides leadership, somebody that we value.” (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Stefanski also offered praise for TE David Njoku: “He’s shown great growth as a player and a person. He’s done a really nice job and all you have to do is look at the tape.” (Petrak)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes it might be hard for the Ravens to re-sign CB Anthony Averett given what they’ve already committed to Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
- Zrebiec notes the Ravens and C Bradley Bozeman have started contract talks but they’ve been unable to bridge a fairly significant gap so far.
- If Ravens DL Calais Campbell was interested in playing another season, Zrebiec thinks Baltimore would find a roster spot for him.
- Zrebiec says it’ll be interesting to see how the Ravens handle FB Patrick Ricard and whether they treat him as a necessity given their scheme or a luxury given his position.
- Zrebiec points out the Ravens would clear $6 million in cap space by releasing OT Alejandro Villanueva, and with LT Ronnie Stanley, OL Patrick Mekari and OT Ja’Wuan James hopefully in the fold in 2022, they might have the depth to do so.
- Another cap-cut possibility, per Zrebiec, is slot CB Tavon Young, with potential savings of $6 million as well.
- Players Zrebiec doesn’t expect to be back, whether it’s for age, depth, or performance, include WR Sammy Watkins, LB Josh Bynes, CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Justin Houston, and OLB Pernell McPhee.
- Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley on Lamar Jackson missing another game due to an ankle injury: “He wants to be out there every time. I can’t wait for L to feel better.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!