AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor gave the game ball to owner Mike Brown following the team’s first playoff win in 31 years as thank you for the patience that he has had with the team.

“We just owe so much to that man for being patient with us,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Personally, if I coached in any other organization in football, I probably wouldn’t be here right now in my third year. That’s the truth.”

Taylor said that DT Mike Daniels is not expected to return this season and DT Larry Ogunjobi will be evaluated over the next 24 hours due to a foot injury. Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is in concussion protocol as well, according to Taylor. (Baby)

Browns

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes it would make sense for the Browns to inquire with the Falcons about WR Calvin Ridley if he’s truly available in a trade and ready to return to football.

if he’s truly available in a trade and ready to return to football. Cabot notes the Browns had QB Mitchell Trubisky as their top-rated quarterback in 2017, so it’s possible they bring him in as a veteran backup in 2022.

Ravens

Ravens WR Marquise Brown wants to improve this offseason after his team missed the playoffs, most likely due to the absence of QB Lamar Jackson who missed the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury against the Browns.

“I think everything. I want to get even bigger, stronger, faster,” Brown said, via RavensWire.com. “And just keep working on my route running. We’re getting moved around with the offense. [I want to] work on my routes from the inside, work on my routes from the outside, work on contested catches, and just really everything that I possibly can get better at by the time September comes back around.”