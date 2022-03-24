AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts and execs around the league about free agency, and some weighed in on new Bengals RT La’el Collins: “I like La’el Collins a lot. He should be able to help solidify that line, which needed major improvements. They needed veterans with a track record of past success, and he delivers that.”

Browns

The Browns signed TE Austin Hooper to a deal back in 2020 that briefly made him the league’s highest-paid tight end. He then proceeded to catch just 46 and 38 passes in two seasons as the Browns mystifyingly didn’t use him that much in the passing game. This offseason, Hooper was released to save money and he signed on with the Titans.

“There’s definitely some frustration there,” Hooper said via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I’ve been wondering why they gave me the deal and wasn’t really involved that much. At the end of the day, I’ve always been the type of player to accept the role I’ve been asked to do.”

According to Fox 8 Sports’ Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Talia Naquin, a second grand jury convened Wednesday in Brazoria County, Texas, to hear a criminal complaint against Browns QB Deshaun Watson .

. Watson’s attorney says the complaint was filed by one of the 22 women suing Watson in civil court for various degrees of sexual misconduct.

A grand jury heard nine criminal complaints against Watson in Harris County but declined to indict on charges, which paved the way for his trade from the Texans to Cleveland. The Browns say they were aware of this complaint.

Ravens

Vikings DE Za’Darius Smith decided not to sign with the Ravens, the team which originally drafted him, mainly due to the fact that he wanted to stay near Green Bay.

“Love Baltimore, want to thank Baltimore for giving me the opportunity, but things didn’t work out,” Smith said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “In my heart, I just wanted to be somewhere I knew the coaching staff. Didn’t have to go that far, three hours down the road [from Green Bay].”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Ravens are interested in a reunion with DL Calais Campbell . Outside of that, he anticipates them staying patient and prowling for free agents who were released by other teams and don’t count against the comp pick formula.

. Outside of that, he anticipates them staying patient and prowling for free agents who were released by other teams and don’t count against the comp pick formula. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes the Ravens need to add two more starting-caliber corners at a minimum.

He adds tackle and edge rusher are the other spots the Ravens could use help and it wouldn’t hurt to try and upgrade at center.