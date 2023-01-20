AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that LT Jonah Williams (knee) and G Alex Cappa (ankle) have been ruled out from Sunday’s Divisional Round. (Ian Rapoport)

announced that LT (knee) and G (ankle) have been ruled out from Sunday’s Divisional Round. (Ian Rapoport) Bengals OC Brian Callahan is a candidate for the Colts’ and Broncos’ head coaching jobs. Taylor believes that Callahan is “deserving” of being a head coach: “Deserving. He does an unbelievable job leading our offense and just with the coaches and the players, he’s been invaluable for us. So he’s very deserving of the opportunity.” (Jay Morrisson)

is a candidate for the Colts’ and Broncos’ head coaching jobs. Taylor believes that Callahan is “deserving” of being a head coach: “Deserving. He does an unbelievable job leading our offense and just with the coaches and the players, he’s been invaluable for us. So he’s very deserving of the opportunity.” (Jay Morrisson) Taylor said he’s always spoken to Callahan about advice for being a head coach: “We’re together for 14 hours a day. It’s not like it has to come up (now). We’re always talking about it.” (Jay Morrisson)

Bengals RB Joe Mixon said he has the utmost respect for Callahan: “I think the world of Cally, bro. I feel like if it was a chance to happen, this year. Because he deserves it. He does everything the right way and that’s all he knows how to do.” (Ben Baby)

said he has the utmost respect for Callahan: “I think the world of Cally, bro. I feel like if it was a chance to happen, this year. Because he deserves it. He does everything the right way and that’s all he knows how to do.” (Ben Baby) Mixon feels that Callahan deserves the opportunity to be a head coach: “I shoot it to him sometimes. I’ll be like ‘You deserve to have your shot.’ The way he leads the guys, it’s like no other. I think the world of Cally. He deserves it. He does everything the right way. He brings the juice & does whatever he can to get us ready.” (Jay Morrisson)

Browns

Regarding the Browns signing OL coach Bill Callahan to an extension, Albert Breer reports that the Rams had “some interest” in speaking to Callahan for their offensive line coach job before he signed his deal.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta believes QB Lamar Jackson wants to finish his career in Baltimore.

“I truly believe Lamar wants to finish his career in Baltimore,” DeCosta said, via ESPN.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh has faith that the team will come to an agreement with Jackson, adding that owner Steve Bisciotti wants Jackson in Baltimore as well.

“I have every faith that it’s going to get done. Eric wants him here. I want him here. Steve wants him here, and Lamar wants to be here. So, it’s going to work out.”

DeCosta said they’re not at the point where they would entertain trade offers for Jackson.

“That’s not something we’re going to talk about at this point,” DeCosta said.

DeCosta doesn’t believe that Jackson was holding out of the team’s playoff game because he wanted guaranteed money beyond this season.

“Lamar was hurt,” DeCosta said. “His unique style as a mobile quarterback and a freaky type of athlete out there on the field and having a serious knee injury, makes it difficult. I know he was trying to come back.”

Harbaugh added that Jackson would’ve likely returned had Baltimore advanced further in the playoffs.

“Lamar planned on being back,” Harbaugh said. “He was close.”