AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow believes S Jessie Bates ‘ leadership in their locker room is invaluable to the team: “You can put a price tag on what he does on the field. But I don’t think you can on what he does in the locker room. He’s been a guy that has kind of built what we’re doing here.” (Ben Baby)

believes S ‘ leadership in their locker room is invaluable to the team: “You can put a price tag on what he does on the field. But I don’t think you can on what he does in the locker room. He’s been a guy that has kind of built what we’re doing here.” (Ben Baby) Burrow on the contracts that are being given out to other quarterbacks: “I really haven’t thought about it much right now.” (Baby)

Browns

The Athletic’s Joe Person notes there still doesn’t seem to be much progress between the Browns and Panthers in talks on potentially acquiring QB Baker Mayfield. They remain unable to close the gap on how much of Mayfield’s contract each side will be responsible for.

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey said the intensity level of their practices is “elevated” with Lamar Jackson in attendance.

“Having (No.) 8 back, everything is elevated,” said Humphrey, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said Jackson looked in good shape and showed impressive arm strength in his return to the team for mandatory minicamp.

“He looked good and he was into it,” Harbaugh said. “He was physically in very good shape. I thought his arm looked really good. You could see he’s been throwing a lot.”

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports the Ravens are optimistic they can start some talks with Jackson on a new deal with him in the building this week. However, the team isn’t sure it will be able to get a deal done before the season starts given how Jackson has been reluctant to engage in negotiations so far.

Hensley adds the Ravens would almost certainly place the tag on Jackson in 2023 if no long-term deal is reached before the deadline.

Trading Jackson is not something the team has even remotely hinted at as a consideration, per Hensley. However, if Jackson is tagged it has to enter the conversation, as the team could only feasibly tag him for one more season before losing him to unrestricted free agency for nothing in 2025.