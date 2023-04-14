AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr.

Bengals

ESPN’s Ben Baby notes if the Bengals can land a starting-caliber running back in the draft, it would allow them to move on from RB Joe Mixon and save money that will need to be allocated elsewhere going forward.

ESPN's Matt Miller adds he's heard the Bengals might not be done at offensive tackle and could be intrigued by Ohio State's Dawand Jones in the second round. Secondary and tight end are other need areas.

The Bengals had a virtual meeting with Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan, per Aaron Wilson.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. is “ready to explode again” and Baltimore has “the right quarterback” in Lamar Jackson, despite his recent trade request.

“We’re getting someone who’s ready to explode again, and he’s in the right environment, with the right quarterback, with the right team and in the right city,” DeCosta said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “He’s the perfect player at the perfect time.”

Beckham said it was important for him to sign with a team that really wanted him.

“I’m in a place in my life that it means a lot more to be wanted than (just) someone will love to have you,” Beckham said. “A lot of places would love to have you. But where you’re really wanted, you can then pour your heart into that even more. It’s just a lot easier. That was the situation. It wasn’t so much about money. They showed me they wanted me to be here and they see me as a piece to come here and help them win.”

DeCosta said Ravens were “underdogs” in the race for Beckham’s services.

“We went into it knowing we were the underdogs,” DeCosta said. “Sometimes the underdog wins. We’re thrilled with what this means for our football team.”

Zrebiec writes Baltimore appeared to have a deal in place to acquire Broncos WR Courtland Sutton at one point this offseason, but Denver decided against trading him.