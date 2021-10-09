AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

According to Tom Pelissero, Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon will likely play “in some capacity” against the Packers despite dealing with an ankle injury.

will likely play “in some capacity” against the Packers despite dealing with an ankle injury. Bengals activated S Ricardo Allen from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

from injured reserve. (NFLTR) Bengals placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve.

Browns

Myles Garrett expects to play against the Chargers despite sitting out of two practices this week. He added that he isn’t surprised that QB Baker Mayfield is going to play injured as well. Browns’ DEexpects to play against the Chargers despite sitting out of two practices this week. He added that he isn’t surprised that QBis going to play injured as well. Nate Ulrich)

Browns’ LT Jedrick Wills has been downgraded to out against the Chargers due to an ankle injury. (Jake Trotter)

has been downgraded to out against the Chargers due to an ankle injury. (Jake Trotter) Browns activated LB Anthony Walker from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

from injured reserve. (NFLTR) Browns signed DE Joe Jackson to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Browns elevated Jackson and DB Jovante Moffatt to their active roster.

Ravens

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said that OLB Jaylon Ferguson remains on the reserve/COVID list due to the fact he is still experiencing some symptoms. (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers’ QB coach Mike Sullivan says that Ben Roethlisberger has been reviewing game tape and working on his accuracy.

“We spent some time one-on-one looking at the Green Bay tape,” Sullivan said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “He’s seeing some of the same things that I am seeing. Accuracy — most people think it is the arm, but typically it is your lower body with your stride length, target step, follow-through, and we are attacking the fundamentals. He is very aware of it, and he’s seeing some of the same things I am seeing, and he’s made a concerted effort to try to improve those things. Every quarterback who has ever played this game would love to have that five-second, six seconds, nice-fanned pocket, sort of like seven-on-seven. In reality, that’s not going to happen. Even with seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 in practice, the show-team defensive line isn’t coming nearly as hard as a real defense would. It is a constant process to replicate what happens in the game even though he’s not feeling that pressure.”

Steelers signed WR Cody White to their active roster.

to their active roster. Steelers elevated S Karl Joseph to their active roster. (NFLTR)

to their active roster. (NFLTR) Steelers released G Rashaad Coward.