AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bengals

Browns

  • Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Browns QB Baker Mayfield is expected to undergo surgery on a fully torn left shoulder labrum sometime in January and it will require four months to recover.
  • Howe notes that Mayfield initially suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Texans but played through it with a shoulder harness.
  • Howe, citing sources, also reports that Mayfield “never discussed an extension” with the Browns during the season.
  • Howe writes that “it didn’t make sense for either side” to negotiate a deal given injuries affected his performance and leverage in negotiations. 
  • Backup QB Case Keenum on Mayfield’s injury woes this season: “There were some weeks, getting him onto the field was a small miracle.” (Jake Trotter)
  • Additionally, LB Sione Takitaki will miss Week 18 with a shoulder injury. He landed on injured reserve Wednesday. (Tony Grossi)
  • Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told the media WR Jarvis Landry doesn’t have any type of morale issue despite not speaking with the press recently. (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens

  • Ravens CB Jimmy Smith confirmed he will consider retirement unless he returns to Baltimore: “This is home. It wouldn’t make sense for me to go play for some random team.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
  • Ravens DL Calais Campbell feels good and won’t confirm that he will play his last game in Week 18: “You have to appreciate the possibility of the finality of it. There’s so much unknown. Whatever it may be, I think I just have to go out there and lay it on the line.” (Zrebiec)

Steelers

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on backup Mason Rudolph potentially facing competition to become the team’s new starter: “This offseason probably knowing that there’s going to be a competition, I think that’ll be good for him. Probably pretty hard to wrap your mind around ‘what do I have to do to be a starter when there’s an old veteran guy ahead of you.’” (Brooke Pryor)
  • Steelers DC Keith Butler has entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols. (Burt Lauten)

