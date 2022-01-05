AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals second-round G Jackson Carman will start at left guard against the Browns, according to HC Zac Taylor. (Ben Baby)
- Taylor noted RB Joe Mixon would be able to test out of the COVID-19 protocols yet the travel logistics will make it unlikely he could play against the Browns in Week 18. (Baby)
- The Bengals protected four players on their practice squad ahead of Week 18: DE Noah Spence, OL Keaton Sutherland, WR Trent Taylor, DT Renell Wren. (Ben Baby)
- The Bengals hosted K Chris Naggar for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Browns QB Baker Mayfield is expected to undergo surgery on a fully torn left shoulder labrum sometime in January and it will require four months to recover.
- Howe notes that Mayfield initially suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Texans but played through it with a shoulder harness.
- Howe, citing sources, also reports that Mayfield “never discussed an extension” with the Browns during the season.
- Howe writes that “it didn’t make sense for either side” to negotiate a deal given injuries affected his performance and leverage in negotiations.
- Backup QB Case Keenum on Mayfield’s injury woes this season: “There were some weeks, getting him onto the field was a small miracle.” (Jake Trotter)
- Additionally, LB Sione Takitaki will miss Week 18 with a shoulder injury. He landed on injured reserve Wednesday. (Tony Grossi)
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told the media WR Jarvis Landry doesn’t have any type of morale issue despite not speaking with the press recently. (Nate Ulrich)
Ravens
- Ravens CB Jimmy Smith confirmed he will consider retirement unless he returns to Baltimore: “This is home. It wouldn’t make sense for me to go play for some random team.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Ravens DL Calais Campbell feels good and won’t confirm that he will play his last game in Week 18: “You have to appreciate the possibility of the finality of it. There’s so much unknown. Whatever it may be, I think I just have to go out there and lay it on the line.” (Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on backup Mason Rudolph potentially facing competition to become the team’s new starter: “This offseason probably knowing that there’s going to be a competition, I think that’ll be good for him. Probably pretty hard to wrap your mind around ‘what do I have to do to be a starter when there’s an old veteran guy ahead of you.’” (Brooke Pryor)
- Steelers DC Keith Butler has entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols. (Burt Lauten)
