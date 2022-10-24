AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was firing on all cylinders in the team’s win on Sunday and feels like he is finally hitting his stride following his return from an appendectomy.

“I’m feeling comfortable,” Burrow said, via Bengals.com. “We’re getting our timing down. We’re finding a rhythm and the defense will keep doing what it does. We’re finding our stride.”

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson had a stinger and should be good going forward, according to HC Zac Taylor . (Ben Baby)

is not expected to be back from injured reserve this week. (Baby) Taylor also commented on second-round CB Cam Taylor-Britt: “Good to get his feet wet. The first game he has played. He’s got the right mentality for it … I thought he performed well.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski revealed TE David Njoku is week to week with his ankle injury. Browns TE Pharaoh Brown is also in concussion protocol. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens RB Gus Edwards had a big day against the Cleveland Browns after returning from a serious knee injury that cost him the previous season.

“I felt good,” Edwards said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “Big shoutout to the offensive line. Both of those touchdowns were making it easy on my part. It’s a lot of season left. I’m even fortunate to be playing right now with the type of injury I had. I’ve just got to get building off this.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Eagles, Titans, Ravens and Rams are teams to watch as potential trade partners for the Bears and DE Robert Quinn.

Steelers

Steelers WR Chase Claypool feels like the team’s offense could have done more in a defensive battle with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football: “I just think we need more go balls. Like, damn, not enough go balls. We got playmakers. I haven’t had a go-ball all year. George needs more, (Diontae) needs more. I’m not saying that’s on the playcalling, I’m just saying we need to try to find a way to scheme it up.” (Brooke Pryor)