AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals owner Mike Brown extended his vote of confidence to HC Zac Taylor to bring him back for the 2021 season despite the lack of wins his first couple of seasons. Perhaps just as importantly, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is confident with the direction of the franchise under Taylor.

“I think Zac’s going to be a really, really good coach,” Burrow said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Obviously we didn’t win as many games as we expected this year. We had a lot of key injuries that kind of prevented us from doing that, but with one more offseason I think next year’s going to be a lot of fun and we’ll take a big step.”

Browns

Ravens

Last year, the Ravens set a number of franchise and NFL records as they ran through and around the NFL — literally — until being knocked out of the playoffs. This year, the Ravens entered with nowhere near the fanfare in terms of offensive potency, record or hype, but OC Greg Roman believes they’re in a much better position to accomplish their true goals.

“Last year, we were able to go out and just boat-race teams quite a bit,” Roman said via via Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun. “That’s great, I love that. Those days are fun, I love those postgame locker rooms when that happens. But the reality of it, that doesn’t happen all the time. You might fall behind, you might end up in a tough situation, get a couple whatever kind of calls out there, the ball bounces a funny way. And you’ve got to be able to overcome that and find different ways to find success in a game. So I think those are all very important things.”

Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens CB Jimmy Smith said he was glad to go ahead and lock up his contract early for 2021: “I’m excited to be here and be a Ravens for life. It was one of my goals coming here and have another year to play for the Ravens.”

The Ravens are bringing in LB James Crawford for a visit this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers