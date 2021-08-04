AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals’ WR Tyler Boyd is happy about having QB Joe Burrow back, yet suggests that he may not be completely healthy or have complete confidence in his knee.

“I think he looks good. Just watching him move around in the pocket, his pocket presence seems great. I think he’s kind of a little iffy on his knee, but it’s kind of hard to tell. I feel like he’s ready to go, but I also think he doesn’t want to do too much,” Boyd said, via Pro Football Talk.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that while it’s early, the defense has been dominating the offense so far in Bengals training camp. In a recent 11-on-11 period, Burrow was just 5-12 with one completion over 10 yards, and Cincinnati’s receiver trio of Tee Higgins , Ja’Marr Chase and Boyd hasn’t elevated the offense as expected.

On the bright side, the defense has looked much better than last year, with DC Lou Anarumo's emphasis on turnovers leading to multiple strips or picks each practice: "We're making a huge emphasis, and we're all keeping a heavy eye on that. We always say you can't have a strip if there's not a strip attempt. You've got to punch the ball out, interceptions, whatever it may be."

Per Dehner, Bengals CB Trae Waynes missed his second practice with a hamstring injury, while CB Darius Phillips was also out with an undisclosed issue. Bengals OL Fred Johnson will miss at least a week with a quad injury.

Browns

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com notes that the injury to Browns’ LB Anthony Walker will not require surgery, but he will likely only be out for a couple of weeks.

Cabot says a silver lining to the situation involves other young linebackers such as LB Jacob Phillips getting reps and a chance to prove that they deserve playing time.

getting reps and a chance to prove that they deserve playing time. Browns’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said he was symptom-free while on the COVID-19 list and feels 100 percent healthy. ( second-round LBsaid he was symptom-free while on the COVID-19 list and feels 100 percent healthy. ( Nate Ulrich

Browns’ Greedy Williams didn’t participate in team drills but HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s “good to go” after missing last season with a nerve injury in his shoulder. ( CBdidn’t participate in team drills but HCsaid he’s “good to go” after missing last season with a nerve injury in his shoulder. ( Scott Petrak

Ravens

PFF’s Doug Kyed reports Ravens’ DB Nigel Warrior avoided a major injury during practice when he hyperextended his knee, which will cause him to miss a couple of weeks.

avoided a major injury during practice when he hyperextended his knee, which will cause him to miss a couple of weeks. Ravens OC Greg Roman praised first-round WR Rashod Bateman‘s potential and ability to learn all the receiver roles in Baltimore: “I see some real potential in terms of how we can deploy him. I’m not going to get too effusive with my praise just yet, but he’s doing a really good job.” (Kyed)

Steelers

Steelers’ President’ Art Rooney II commented once again on the potential extension for LB T.J. Watt, saying the franchise hopes to get it done prior to the start of the season.

“We’d like to get T.J.’s deal done, if we can, before the start of the season,” Rooney said, via Steelers.com. “That’s the goal. I don’t like to get into those details in terms of the discussions, but we’re going to try to get it done by the start of the season if we can. I try not to get optimistic or pessimistic. I’ve seen these things go so many different ways over the years. We’re just going to do our best and I think both sides want to get something done so that’s always a good thing.”