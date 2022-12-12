AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Tyler Huntley

Bengals

Bengals S Jessie Bates is quite happy with the way the team’s defense has performed, especially after seriously limiting the Browns on the ground on Sunday.

“We’re just imposing our will on people,” Bates said, via Bengals.com. “The thing is we’re confident. We’re playing really physically as a defense. All around. Not just with DJ [Reader] and B.J. [Hill], but all the guys up front and the linebackers are tackling like DBs. It gives our offense confidence. It gives them an opportunity to score points.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that DE Trey Hendrickson “should be back for the playoffs” following his broken wrist.

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is still gathering information on the leg injury suffered by LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and added that WR Amari Cooper is working through a hip injury. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh commented on QB Tyler Huntley, who left the game against the Steelers due to a concussion, and has faith in Anthony Brown and journeyman Brett Hundley if Huntley is unable to play this week.

“He seems good to me,” Harbaugh said of Huntley, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll see how it goes, we trust the docs on that and they’ll do a good job with it. Whatever it is, it is. If Tyler can go, he’ll be there and Anthony will be backing him up. If he can’t go, Anthony will be there playing and Brett [Hundley] will be backing him up.”

Harbaugh added that Huntley remains in concussion protocol and had no update on QB Lamar Jackson‘s knee injury: “Until you know [whether he can play], you can’t say anything. No update on Lamar Jackson’s knee, either.” (Jonas Shaffer)