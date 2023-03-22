AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Browns

All 32 teams, including the Browns, will attend the pro day for Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks. (Zac Jackson)

Bengals

Bengals new S Nick Scott feels it was a “no-brainer” to sign with Cincinnati and is excited to work with DC Lou Anarumo and S coach Rob Livingston.

“One of the first [reasons] being the need for a safety, that’s a no-brainer,” Scott said, via ProFootballTalk. “Wanting to be somewhere where I was wanted. Another huge factor just coming out here on this visit and getting a chance to meet [Anarumo and Livingston] and just talk ball with them. I’m super excited about what those guys can do, their scheme and everything like that, and how they see me fitting into it. And the other side of that is the family aspect. I grew up in Pennsylvania, so it’s not too far from my family. And most importantly, that this team has a shot at winning a championship.”

Steelers

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Steelers had dinner with Iowa State OLB Will McDonald before his pro day. Pittsburgh sent HC Mike Tomlin , GM Omar Khan, and DC Teryl Austin to the event. McDonald has 16 requests for top 30 visits but won’t be able to fit all of them into his schedule.

, OT , C , and OLB . Pittsburgh also met with Iowa State DL M.J. Anderson before his pro day.