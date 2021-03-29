AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes part of the reason the Eagles were amenable to moving down from No. 6 to No. 12 is that they believe there’s a strong chance the Bengals draft LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5.

at No. 5. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor says the Chiefs beat out seven other teams to sign DT Jarran Reed, including the Bengals, Cowboys and Bills: “Jarran wanted to be in Kansas City.”

Browns

Michigan DE Kwity Paye raised eyebrows during his pro day and mentioned that he would be interested in playing with DE Myles Garrett after speaking with representatives from the Browns.

“I’ve spoken with the Browns,” Paye said, via BrownsWire.com. “I would watch Myles Garrett because we’re kind of similar in build. When I would look at NFL D-ends or edge guys, they’re usually 250, 240 (pounds). They’re not like very heavy guys, and I weigh 270. So Myles Garrett [is a bigger end], and I kind of want to see how he uses his speed. He’s very athletic as well. He’s a freak, so being able to watch him and seeing how he uses his weight to use leverage O-tackles and certain moves that he uses carrying that weight kind of helps me.”

Browns LB Anthony Walker‘s three-year deal is actually a one-year deal with the final two set to void automatically. Walker receives a $1.745 million signing bonus, $1 million base salary, up to $255,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and an additional $500,000 incentive for being named All-Pro. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says to keep an eye on the Steelers as a potential trade destination for Jets QB Sam Darnold , as Pittsburgh could see some parallels between him and early-career Ben Roethlisberger , which would make him an intriguing add to compete to replace Roethlisberger in 2022.

Steelers CB Cameron Sutton said he's ready to step into a starting role: "I'm ready. It's not something new. It's not a shock to me. The standard is the standard. Whatever that entails and whatever the breakdown is over the year … I am all about winning, all about the team." (Mark Kaboly)

said he’s ready to step into a starting role: “I’m ready. It’s not something new. It’s not a shock to me. The standard is the standard. Whatever that entails and whatever the breakdown is over the year … I am all about winning, all about the team.” (Mark Kaboly) Sutton added he’s comfortable playing in the slot and on the outside: “It’s just more opportunities to impact the game. You are never going to just line up on one side of the field anyway. There are going to be times where you are going to have to cross the field or go with the guy in motion.” (Kaboly)

Steelers S Miles Killebrew ‘s one-year contract includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $990,000 base salary. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year contract includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $990,000 base salary. (Aaron Wilson) Steelers OLB Cassius Marsh‘s contract includes a $100,000 signing bonus and $1,075 million base salary. (Wilson)