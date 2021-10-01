AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said he needs to have better starts to games.

“Traditionally, I’ve never really been a fast kind of start guy,” Roethlisberger said, via Steelers.com . “My college coach, Coach (Terry) Hoeppner, used to say the same thing. He would say we have to get you started faster in practices and games. I need to start faster.

“I know the coaches are doing a great job of scripting things, whether it’s screens or getting the ball out. Plays you really like. As an offense we need to start faster, but it starts with me. I need to get better with that because that’s kind of the key to a successful day, starting fast.”

Roethlisberger did say he believes the offense is close to turning it around.

“We’re a group that is close I believe. We’re a group that has to believe in each other, which I think we do. And we’re a group that is not going to panic.”