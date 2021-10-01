AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

  • According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bengals WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) would’ve had a chance to play in Week 4 if they were playing on Sunday as opposed to Thursday night. 

Browns

Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said he needs to have better starts to games.

“Traditionally, I’ve never really been a fast kind of start guy,” Roethlisberger said, via Steelers.com. “My college coach, Coach (Terry) Hoeppner, used to say the same thing. He would say we have to get you started faster in practices and games. I need to start faster.

“I know the coaches are doing a great job of scripting things, whether it’s screens or getting the ball out. Plays you really like. As an offense we need to start faster, but it starts with me. I need to get better with that because that’s kind of the key to a successful day, starting fast.”

Roethlisberger did say he believes the offense is close to turning it around.

“We’re a group that is close I believe. We’re a group that has to believe in each other, which I think we do. And we’re a group that is not going to panic.”

