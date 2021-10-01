AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bengals WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) would’ve had a chance to play in Week 4 if they were playing on Sunday as opposed to Thursday night.
Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that DE Myles Garrett‘s performance against the Bears in Week 3 gives him a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year early in the season, as he now sits at the top of the sack leaderboard with five and a half sacks.
- Browns’ CB Greedy Williams is expected to make his first start since 2019, replacing rookie CB Greg Newsome, who has been ruled out against the Vikings for Week 4. (Dan Labbe)
- OUT for Week 4: T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), CB Greg Newsome (calf)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 4: LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle)
Steelers
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said he needs to have better starts to games.
“Traditionally, I’ve never really been a fast kind of start guy,” Roethlisberger said, via Steelers.com. “My college coach, Coach (Terry) Hoeppner, used to say the same thing. He would say we have to get you started faster in practices and games. I need to start faster.
“I know the coaches are doing a great job of scripting things, whether it’s screens or getting the ball out. Plays you really like. As an offense we need to start faster, but it starts with me. I need to get better with that because that’s kind of the key to a successful day, starting fast.”
Roethlisberger did say he believes the offense is close to turning it around.
“We’re a group that is close I believe. We’re a group that has to believe in each other, which I think we do. And we’re a group that is not going to panic.”
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette writes the Steelers have limited buttons to press to try and get better play out of the offensive line. If young guys like third-round C Kendrick Green or G Kevin Dotson continue to struggle, Pittsburgh could insert vets like C J.C. Hassenauer or OL B.J. Finney.
- The return of OT Zach Banner should give the Steelers more options at right tackle, per Bouchette, as they’ve got Chukwuma Okorafor and Joe Haeg manning that spot right now.
- OUT for Week 4: T Rashaad Coward (ankle), DT Carlos Davis (knee), T Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 4: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring)
