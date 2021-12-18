AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- The Bengals are preparing to start reserve OL Fred Johnson in place of RT Riley Reiff and will also be without CB Chidobe Awuzie who is on the COVID-19/Reserve list. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s been watching QB Nick Mullens, saying he is a pro from a similar system in San Francisco, adding that he knows cadence, shift, motions, and has done well in practice. (Nate Ulrich)
- Mullens commented on the idea that he could start for the Browns on Tuesday: “We’re rolling with it. We all have to do our job. Focusing on things that will help us win the game.” (Scott Petrak)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Browns hosted S Bradley McDougald and QB Jake Dolegala for visits, with Dolegala eventually signing with the team.
- Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield commented on the testing protocols on Twitter, calling out the league: “Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only three teams test? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is. But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here.”
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette doesn’t expect the Steelers to be players in the market for a veteran quarterback either through free agency or trade in 2022. He expects the team to draft a quarterback and roll with Mason Rudolph as the starter in 2022.
- Part of the reason for that is Bouchette is predicting a long rebuilding process starting in 2022, so adding a veteran quarterback to compete immediately doesn’t fit the Steelers’ window in his opinion.
- Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins is scheduled to be a restricted free agent, so Bouchette notes Pittsburgh will indicate what they think of him by whether they choose to tender him or not.
