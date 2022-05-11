AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals LT Jonah Williams spoke about the team’s play last season and how they fell short in the Super Bowl to the Rams.

“We didn’t play well enough,” Williams said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I think that’s obvious when you look at the stats and look at the outcome of the game. I think everyone in the locker room understands that and we know we want to get to that stage again and we want to perform a lot better the next time that we’re there so that’s our goal, that’s what we’re working towards. . . . We know that the offense — the type of playmakers that we have with Joe at quarterback and our receivers and running backs and everyone that we have — if we do our job well it’s going to allow everyone else to shine. That’s kind of what we do as linemen, so going into this year we want to see those numbers get down. The way we approach it we just want help our offense run more smoothly and that would involve giving Joe more time back there.”

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals had interest earlier this offseason in re-signing DT Larry Ogunjobi . The veteran tackle notably visited with the Jets this week.

Williams on how he personally played last season: "I think I played well. I think I wasn't causing a lot of problems from the left tackle spot. But I certainly know I can improve." (Ben Baby)

Bengals DT D.J. Reader says that he talks to S Jessie Bates a few times a week and wants to see him get a new deal from the team: “I obviously want him to get paid. That’s my dog. I just tell him those fruits are gonna come, whether it’s here or somewhere else. I don’t want him anywhere else.” (Jay Morrison)

Browns

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says money has been an issue for WR Jarvis Landry and why he hasn’t signed yet, as he’s consistently been looking for more than what’s been on the table.

Rapoport says Landry turned down a one-year deal from the Browns that would have been a pay cut from the $16.5 million he was originally scheduled to make in 2022 but was still "a nice sum."

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he thinks one of the holdups between the Browns and DE Jadeveon Clowney may be the length of the deal. Clowney has preferred one-year pacts and Breer thinks Cleveland would want a two or three-year deal so they’re not in this same spot next year.

Steelers

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are not interested in signing former Giants CB James Bradberry.