AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Bengals

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo commented on how the team plans to use safeties Daxton Hill, Jessie Bates, and Vonn Bell together, even adding that they may all see the field at the same time in certain situations this season.

“Dax has his role. Jessie has his. They are two separate entities” Anarumo said, via Geoff Hobson of . “We’ve been practicing Dax at the things he’s going to do through the year even before Jessie got here.”

Browns

According to BrownsWire.com, Netflix is releasing a documentary on former QB Johnny Manziel , who spent two years with the Browns and started in just 8 games before washing out of the NFL.

, who spent two years with the Browns and started in just 8 games before washing out of the NFL. Tony Grossi reports that the Browns are working on signing a tight end prior to Week 1.

Steelers

Steelers’ first-round QB Kenny Pickett called preparing for Week 1 of the regular season much different than the preseason.

“A lot more goes into it,” said Pickett, via Teresa Varley of the team’s official site. “Preseason games you are focused more on yourself than the opponent. Now we’re starting to get into Cincinnati and game planning and scheming, seeing what we want to do versus them, so it’s definitely an adjustment.”

Pickett thinks he has improved throughout Pittsburgh’s offseason program and wants to continue building off of the progress he’s made.

“All the positives that I built on from minicamp, OTAs, into camp and the preseason games,” said Pickett. “I thought I continued to get better. I just want to build off of that going into the season now.” Pickett is still “focused on getting better” and learning the Steelers’ Week 1 game plan. “I am just focused on getting better,” said Pickett. “Still learning a lot of things, getting my first true game plan going into Cincinnati. So, a lot of things I am learning, taking it all in stride and enjoying it.”