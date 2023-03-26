AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Titans

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor weighed in on rumors regarding being among the final three teams in contention for Ezekiel Elliott, saying some reports are the “first you hear of it.”

“There’s a lot of great players that are available right now,” Taylor said, via Mike Dyer of WCPO. “We like our team as where it’s at right now. But it’s always funny when things get thrown around. Sometimes, it’s the first you hear of it. But that’s just the way life works.”

Geoff Hobson noted on the Bengals team website that they could still target some veteran tight ends in free agency: “It’s believed they’d like to also sign a veteran to pair with a rookie at tight end, but they’re looking for numbers to fit under a tightening salary cap.”

BYU OT Blake Freeland worked out for the Saints during his pro day as well as the Jets and Bengals. (Tony Pauline)

Colts

Colts WR Isaiah McKenzie signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $1.08 million base salary, $250,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Titans

Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal that includes a $2.42 million signing bonus, and a $1.08 guaranteed base salary with two additional void years. Another $1.5 million is available in incentives for playing time and interceptions. (Aaron Wilson)

