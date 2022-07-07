AFC Notes: Bengals, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Ben Baby of ESPN mentions P Kevin Huber could be cut in favor of former Ohio State P Drue Chrisman, yet notes that Huber needs one game to set the franchise record for games played by an individual player.

Browns

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the NFL and Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘s camp continued settlement talks during Watson’s hearing last week, and he heard the NFL came down slightly from its initial position, offering Watson a chance to appeal for reinstatement after 12 games instead of a full year.

The idea of an indefinite suspension is still a non-starter for Watson's camp, however, per Graziano and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Florio adds, citing sources, that settlement talks are not currently happening between the two sides and based on how the hearing went, an indefinite suspension with the ability to apply for reinstatement after 12 games would not be considered a serious offer by Watson’s side.

The Athletic’s Joe Person reports the fifth-round pick Carolina sent the Browns in the Baker Mayfield trade will become a fourth-rounder in 2024 if he plays 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. That translates to roughly 12 games.

Ravens

Ravens WR Devin Duvernay buys into the idea that the speed of their receivers group will be a problem for opposing defenses next season.

“Yes, of course, of course,” Duvernay said, via RavensWire.com. “I think I can stretch the field – me and ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman], for sure [can] stretch the field – make plays, down the field. And whenever ‘G-Ro’ [OC Greg Roman] calls it, we’re ready.”

Jamison Hensley of ESPN writes Ravens’ fourth-round TE Isaiah Likely has impressed this offseason with his ability to get open while also possessing a “large catch radius.”