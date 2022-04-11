AFC Notes: Bengals, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Browns

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said he likely won’t place QB Deshaun Watson on the exempt list while their investigation plays out due to the lack of criminal charges, meaning a suspension or fine are more likely. In the meantime, Watson will prepare as though he will be the starter for Week 1.

Cabot adds that GM Andrew Berry is still on the hunt for a No. 2 receiver and is looking into prospects Treylon Burks and Christian Watson . There is also the possibility that the team may bring back veteran WR Jarvis Landry or trade up to grab a receiver they have their eye on during the draft.

San Diego State P Matt Araiza , who could be picked early on Day 3, has had a private workout with a handful of teams, including the Browns. (Tony Pauline)

, who could be picked early on Day 3, has had a private workout with a handful of teams, including the Browns. (Tony Pauline) Chase Lucas will have pre-draft meetings with the Arizona State CBwill have pre-draft meetings with the Browns and Patriots this week, per Mike Garafolo

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta mentioned that the team has a plan in place if LT Ronnie Stanley is unable to go when the season begins.

“The question is really a good one, but the fact remains that we’re not sure how Ronnie is going to rebound,” DeCosta said, via RavensWire.com. “We’re optimistic. We feel … I don’t want to speak for Ronnie, and I wouldn’t speak in specifics, but we feel like he’s on a good pace to come back. In saying that, we brought in Morgan [Moses]. We have Ja’Wuan [James] on hand as well. Ja’Wuan James, who we brought in last year. We feel that there’s an opportunity in the Draft to address the tackle spot at some point, whether it’s in the first round or in the fourth round. There are good players all throughout this year; it’s a very, very deep position class. So, there are a lot of different ways for us to skin the cat, and we’ll do that at some point.”