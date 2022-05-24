AFC Notes: Bengals, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says that G Alex Cappa has a core muscle injury that could keep him out a few weeks. (Kelsey Conway)

Taylor adds that WR Tee Higgins, LB Logan Wilson, and DE Joseph Ossai are also dealing with respective injuries but will still be expected to be ready for training camp. (Conway)

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson will see two of his accusers speak out on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. The attorney of the women, Tony Buzbee, issued a statement about the women appearing on the show.

“HBO approached us and asked us if our clients would be willing to speak on the record for the Real Sports program,” Buzbee stated, via Pro Football Talk. “As was the case with speaking with law enforcement and the NFL, we left the decision whether to speak publicly up to the clients themselves. Two chose to do so. These women are the bravest and most courageous I’ve ever met. This firm is extremely proud to represent them. During the filming process, I was impressed with HBO’s diligence and insistence on fairness. Despite our requests, HBO refused to provide us beforehand with the questions they intended to ask. And, I can tell you, hard questions were in fact asked — not only to our clients but to me as well. This firm has been trying and winning civil cases for twenty-five years; we are extremely confident in these cases. As each witness testifies in the pre-trial discovery process, the evidence against Deshaun Watson continues to mount. The walls, as they say, are closing in. We look forward to trying these cases in court as soon as practicable. We are very confident that, in the end, justice will be done.”

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a podcast appearance he still believes the NFL should take no action against Watson due to the lack of criminal indictments: “If we’re going to say, as everybody in the system does, that a prosecutor can get a ham sandwich indicted if they want . . . that would mean that when they choose not [to indict] to take extra consideration given to that.” (Pro Football Talk)

PFT points out Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger was not criminally indicted, yet was still suspended for six games in 2010. Hardin admitted the chances of the NFL not suspending Watson may be slim: “It’s going to be very hard for the NFL to have the courage to do what I think should be done, which is no finding. That all remains to be seen, sometime this summer.”

Steelers

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Steelers are wrapping up their GM search and expect to have an announcement at the end of this week.

Steelers DE Cameron Heyward is confident that DE Stephon Tuitt is putting in work this offseason and will play for the Steelers this season. (Ray Fittipaldo)

is confident that DE is putting in work this offseason and will play for the Steelers this season. (Ray Fittipaldo) Steelers G Kevin Dotson told the media he was expecting the competition with G Kendrick Green for the starting left guard spot. (Mark Kaboly)