AFC Notes: Bengals, Jacoby Brissett, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals RB Joe Mixon thinks that his team will have no problem making another Super Bowl appearance in the near future.

“To be honest, I feel like we might be the hottest thing smokin’ in the NFL on Sundays,” Mixon said, via Charlie Walter of KPIX. “With the talent we got and who we added onto this year, I feel like we’re bound to have a hell of a season. The best thing about it is we’ve been there before, and we know how to get there. We’ve just gotta stick to the basics, one week at a time, and that’s what’s gonna happen.”

Browns

Steelers

Regarding the Steelers’ quarterback competition between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and first-rounder Kenny Pickett, DT Cameron Heyward that he’s unsure who will earn the starting role and is excited to see who wins the job in training camp.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be by the time the season kicks off,” Heyward said, via SteelersDepot. “There’s a lot of football that’s gotta take place. All we’re doing in OTAs is running around in shorts. I’m excited to put on the pads and see how these guys deal with pressure in their face.”