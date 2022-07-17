AFC Notes: Bengals, Jacoby Brissett, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals RB Joe Mixon thinks that his team will have no problem making another Super Bowl appearance in the near future.
“To be honest, I feel like we might be the hottest thing smokin’ in the NFL on Sundays,” Mixon said, via Charlie Walter of KPIX. “With the talent we got and who we added onto this year, I feel like we’re bound to have a hell of a season. The best thing about it is we’ve been there before, and we know how to get there. We’ve just gotta stick to the basics, one week at a time, and that’s what’s gonna happen.”
Browns
- Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon-Journal says that Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and David Bell are all seen as possibilities to become the No. 2 option at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper.
- The team is also hoping to see either Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Taven Bryan, or rookie Perrion Winfrey become the answer at their defensive tackle spots.
- Behind cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome, there are still questions about CB Greedy Williams and third-round pick CB Martin Emerson. Both may be called upon after the team traded CB Troy Hill back to the Rams this offseason.
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes the Browns will probably try to upgrade their backup quarterback position if QB Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time. Right now, Joshua Dobbs is the No. 3 and would be the No. 2 behind current backup Jacoby Brissett.
- Cabot adds if Watson is out longer than eight games, that’s when the Browns could re-evaluate if they’re content with Brissett as their starter. Outside of that, they trust in him to be able to keep them at around .500 with their defense and running game.
Steelers
Regarding the Steelers’ quarterback competition between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and first-rounder Kenny Pickett, DT Cameron Heyward that he’s unsure who will earn the starting role and is excited to see who wins the job in training camp.
“We don’t know what it’s going to be by the time the season kicks off,” Heyward said, via SteelersDepot. “There’s a lot of football that’s gotta take place. All we’re doing in OTAs is running around in shorts. I’m excited to put on the pads and see how these guys deal with pressure in their face.”
