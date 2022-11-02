AFC Notes: Bengals, Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Bengals
- Bengals CB Eli Apple (hamstring) said he’s hopeful to play in Week 9 and must get enough reps in practice this week. (Kelsey Conway)
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor ruled out DT D.J. Reader (knee) from returning for Week 9 and they will evaluate him over their bye week. (Ben Baby)
- Taylor said first-round S Daxton Hill‘s lack of playing time this season is because they are preparing him for a long-term role: “It’s a long-term role for Dax.” (Ben Baby)
- When asked what RB Chris Evans can do to earn more playing time, Taylor responded that he has a role on special teams: “He serves a role for us on special teams and some of the things he does on offense.” (Ben Baby)
Browns
- Browns GM Andrew Berry admitted Monday’s win over the Bengals had a “mild impact” on their plans at the trade deadline: “Candidly, it maybe had a little bit of a mild impact.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Berry added they “came close” to one trade to acquire a player: “We came close to one deal but package wasn’t right.” (Scott Petrak)
- As for potentially dealing RB Kareem Hunt, Berry had high praise of the running back for putting supporting the team through the situation: “I’d give him a lot of credit. All he’s done since August is work hard and really put team first.
- Berry expects Deshaun Watson to play in Week 13 against the Texans once he’s eligible to return from suspension. (Petrak)
- Berry had high praise for QB Jacoby Brissett‘s performance this season: “Jacoby Brissett has been everything we hoped when we signed him. Given us a chance to win except for the Patriots game. Special guy in locker room.” (Petrak)
Ravens
- One GM for another team told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post he was surprised at the Ravens’ deal to acquire LB Roquan Smith. He specifically criticized the financial aspect, as Baltimore won’t have a tag to keep him from hitting free agency.
- Explained the GM: “I don’t think they’re going to be able to sign him. That’s a rental to me. They’re not going to give him $21 million a year. And what does that say about what they really think of Patrick Queen?”
Steelers
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin indicated they won’t be making any changes to their coaching staff over their bye week. This comes after rumors of dysfunction between OC Matt Canada and players. (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Tomlin said they elected to trade WR Chase Claypool to the Bears because they felt a second-round pick was a valuable return: “It was about draft capital for us. The Chicago Bears second-round pick is a pick we value. We feel comfortable with the depth we have at receiver. We feel comfortable with the players we have inside.” (Fittipaldo)
- Tomlin added it’s “reasonable to expect” WR Steven Sims having a larger role following Claypool’s departure: “He’s been making plays when called upon, and I think based on what we’ve seen, it’s reasonable to expect that to continue.” (Brooke Pryor)
