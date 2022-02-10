AFC Notes: Bengals, Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl qualifies as a major surprise given where this team was last year and even at the midseason point. Bengals HC Zac Taylor acknowledges the team didn’t even realize its own potential until December came and Cincinnati started finding its groove.

“I think it was impossible to know in training camp,” Taylor said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “We knew we had the right character and we had enough talent. But how was it gonna jell together? As you get really to the midway point in the season, you know what this league is about. It’s about getting hot in December. We started playing really good football after the [Nov. 14] bye. We felt like if we could just learn from some of these mistakes we made early in the season, anything is possible. That’s really how it’s played out for us. We’re winning these playoff games because we’re winning these close games. Our players have been situational masters.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is about to finish his second season and isn’t eligible for an extension until 2023. But it’s already clear that his next deal is going to be massive given how quarterback salaries are growing.

“A lot of it depends on how you want to build your team,” a GM told the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “If you get the franchise guy like Mahomes or Burrow, it’s just part of the deal. You have to pay it, whether it’s $45 million or whatever. They’re too hard to find.”

“I think it’s going to become normal for it to become $40 million (annually),” another coach added. “The bottom-tier quarterbacks will be making $22-25 million. The mid-tier quarterbacks will be making in the $33 million range. The good guys will all be over $40 million. You’re eventually going to get a guy and know you need to pay him $50 million to keep him.”

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec says he no longer thinks it’s a given that the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson agree to an extension before training camp.

Zrebiec adds the only two people who really know where negotiations stand are Jackson and GM Eric DeCosta, as Jackson is negotiating without an agent. Both sides are playing things incredibly close to the vest, so Zrebiec cautions any outside noise is probably more of people connecting dots and not any actual information.

That said, Zrebiec notes DeCosta's tune changed regarding Jackson in his press conference last week, and he seemed to talk about the deal as less of a formality than he had in the past. DeCosta said he and Jackson have spoken five or six times about a deal and they're moving at the quarterback's pace.

Zrebiec deduces from that that there’s a financial gap between the two sides and Jackson might be comfortable playing out the 2022 season on his fifth-year option if Baltimore’s not willing to meet his asking price.

Regarding free agency, Zrebiec points out the Ravens made a run at Panthers DE Haason Reddick last year and he's set to hit the market again. He also notes the team has always liked Bears DT Akiem Hicks and they could make a play for someone like Jets S Marcus Maye in a deep safety pool.

If there's one position Zrebiec could see the Ravens splurging on in free agency, it's at center, potentially with Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen.

. While the Ravens signed OL Patrick Mekari to a contract extension, Zrebiec writes that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s guaranteed a starting job. Mekari can play all five positions and is valuable depth worth $5 million a year.

Zrebiec thinks the Ravens have a better chance to re-sign S DeShon Elliott than CB Anthony Averett, as the latter should have a stronger market and will probably want a bigger role anyway. But he adds Baltimore has been keeping an eye out for an upgrade at safety for a few years now, and while Elliott is a scrappy starter, he's not a game-changing talent.

than CB , as the latter should have a stronger market and will probably want a bigger role anyway. But he adds Baltimore has been keeping an eye out for an upgrade at safety for a few years now, and while Elliott is a scrappy starter, he’s not a game-changing talent. Zrebiec mentions he heard from a couple of sources that Ravens DL Calais Campbell started warming to the idea of playing another season toward the end of last year. He thinks it’s less likely CB Jimmy Smith and OLB Pernell McPhee forego retirement.

Steelers

Ed Bouchette of The Athletic could see the Steelers cutting OT Zach Banner if they re-sign impending free-agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor given Banner is set to make $5 million in 2022, which is too expensive for a backup.

if they re-sign impending free-agent OT given Banner is set to make $5 million in 2022, which is too expensive for a backup. However, Bouchette could see the Steelers approaching Banner about a pay cut.

As for DE Stephon Tuitt, who is set to earn $9.05 million in the final year of his deal, Bouchette writes that Pittsburgh must determine where he is "mentally and physically" before making any decisions.

, who is set to earn $9.05 million in the final year of his deal, Bouchette writes that Pittsburgh must determine where he is “mentally and physically” before making any decisions. Bouchette does not think the Steelers will be able to sign enough players in free agency or 2022 NFL Draft in order to compete for the Super Bowl next season given this year’s free-agent class is expected to be underwhelming.

Bouchette notes that the Steelers need “quality starters” along the offensive line, inside linebacker, wide receiver, cornerback and strong safety.