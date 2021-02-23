AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. proposes a potential trade with the Bengals sending their third-round pick to the Rams in exchange for RT Rob Havenstein .

. This would address a big hole for the Bengals at right tackle with a player they have some scheme familiarity with and who would be relatively affordable after the trade. For the Rams, they add another pick and clear cap space.

ESPN’s Ben Baby highlights Bengals DE Carl Lawson as a candidate for the franchise tag but ultimately doesn’t think Cincinnati will put the tag on him.

Ravens

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens offered DE Matt Judon a long-term deal during the season worth $16.5 million a year, the same number former Ravens DE Za’Darius Smith signed for with the Packers. But Judon turned it down.

Judon is unlikely to be back and the Ravens also appear to not be willing to franchise tag DE Yannick Ngakoue due to a lack of cap flexibility.

due to a lack of cap flexibility. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said as much earlier this offseason that Baltimore might need to consider economics with what they do at edge rusher: “The salary cap sometimes dictates the players that you can have on the team, but we do see some opportunities to bring some guys back. There are certainly some guys we want to target out of the gates. We do feel that we have some younger players that have a lot of potential to help us. We see that the draft looks pretty good this year in terms of outside linebackers and pass rush-type guys. There are also some guys in free agency on other teams that would be of interest if we can’t bring some of our guys back.”



Steelers

After reports surfaced that HC Mike Tomlin and others within the Steelers organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team closed their facility last week. Tomlin reached out on Twitter on Monday in order to give an update on the situation involving his health.

“I want to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern for my health,” Tomlin tweeted. “Luckily I have had minimal symptoms and I’m thankful to be in good health. I want to thank those media professionals who knew about my situation and respected my privacy. It is very much appreciated.”