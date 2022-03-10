AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero could see Bengals free-agent DT Larry Ogunjobi commanding a salary of around $10 million for next season.
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. looks at some potential free agent fits for the Bengals to address the interior of their offensive line, noting that in the past they haven’t been willing to over-extend for a guard in free agency and that will impact their target list.
- Dehner lists 49ers G Laken Tomlinson, Rams G Austin Corbett and Buccaneers G Alex Cappa as players he thinks the Bengals could be intrigued by.
- He adds Commanders G Brandon Scherff will probably be too expensive and others like Bears OL James Daniels and Cowboys G Connor Williams have other question marks for their price.
- At center, Dehner highlights Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen as a player the Bengals will covet given OL coach Frank Pollack‘s desire for what he calls “glass eaters.” Dehner adds Jensen is a better fit for the Bengals’ offense than Ravens C Bradley Bozeman, who has been linked to Cincinnati as well.
- If the Bengals lose out on some of their top targets, Dehner mentions Patriots OL Ted Karras and Rams C Brian Allen as potential cheaper fallback options.
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Bengals. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec goes through some potential free agent targets for the Ravens, who he doesn’t anticipate being particularly active but could make a splash or two if the circumstances are right.
- Some of those moves include Bears DT Akiem Hicks if he has a more tepid market than he expects, Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu if he picks Baltimore over what is sure to be a hot market, or Dolphins OLB Emmanuel Ogbah, whose old position coach just joined the Ravens.
- Zrebiec thinks Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones, Saints S Marcus Williams and Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen will be far too expensive for the Ravens.
- Other players who could be potential realistic targets include Panthers OLB Haason Reddick. While Baltimore doesn’t usually spend big on free agent pass rushers, Zrebiec points out they were among the finalists to sign Reddick last year.
- Zrebiec highlights Bengals and former Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi as someone the Ravens have a lot of respect for and who would fill a big need.
- Zrebiec mentions the Ravens had a trade offer on the table for Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones last season and they could look to add him as a contingency in case J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards have setbacks during their rehab.
- Other potential fits include Falcons TE Hayden Hurst, Titans C Ben Jones, Jets OT Morgan Moses and Texans S Justin Reid, per Zrebiec.
- He adds the Ravens could also be intrigued by low-cost fliers on Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard, Jets S Marcus Maye, Buccaneers OLB Jason Pierre-Paul and Broncos CB Bryce Callahan.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports the Ravens are not tendering a contract to RFA CB Khalil Dorsey, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Steelers
- According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo successfully underwent shoulder surgery this week and no trade appears imminent. However, several organizations are “probing around” and the Colts, Steelers, and Saints could be teams to watch.
- Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, per team sources, the Steelers are not interested in Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- ESPN’s Brooke Pryor adds she’s heard Watson’s relationship with former HC Brian Flores was “exaggerated” and wouldn’t be a factor in a potential trade.
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Steelers. (Justin Melo)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!