AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OL coach Frank Pollack is impressed by the team’s only offensive draft pick, fourth-round OL Cordell Volson out of North Dakota State.

“You love his intangibles,” Pollack said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “He’s a worker – that’s how he was raised, (which is) what you’re looking for.”

Pollack has previously said he wants “glass eaters” on his offensive line, which is football speak for players who are tough and gritty. Volson fits the bill. He hails from rural North Dakota where he worked with his father’s excavation business growing up.

“I’m a physical player that prides myself on being the hardest worker in the room,” Volson said during a conference call. “I’m just going to come in and work hard, and continue to play to and through the echo of the whistle.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh spoke to the media about S Chuck Clark attending OTAs despite reportedly being unhappy with the team adding safeties in both the free agency and in the first round of the draft.

“It’s Chuck. It’s Chuck. He didn’t want to miss OTAs; that’s something that was important to him, and he came in here on Tuesday ready to go and in great shape and picked up right where he left off,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “He just walked in the building, and he was Chuck Clark – running the defense. So, it’s not surprising at all.”

New Ravens S Marcus Williams — who is one of the major additions to the position Baltimore made this offseason that have Clark’s future in some doubt — says the veteran has been huge in terms of helping him learn the system.

“Chuck is definitely a leader,” Williams said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “He comes out here every day ready to work. Every time I’m out there, he’s helping me in any way he can. I’m asking a lot of questions.”

Steelers

Steelers OT Dan Moore said he recognized the team’s show of confidence in him by not adding a starting-caliber offensive tackle this offseason that could potentially usurp him from his left tackle position, but understands he needs to continue to improve.

“I do,” Moore said, “but at the same time you got to keep working. Obviously I came in and won a job, so somebody can easily come in and do that so I have to keep working,” he said via Tribune Live.