AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Buccaneers re-signed C Ryan Jensen to a three-year extension worth $39 million. However, it appears he may have been ready to sign with the Bengals before he received a phone call from QB Tom Brady.

“Right before Ryan Jensen was making the decisions, ‘should I stay or should I go’ I believe that Ryan Jensen probably would have gone to Cincinnati, if that weekend Tom Brady didn’t call him and say ‘hey listen, I’m coming back, are you in?’” said Peter King, via Pro Football Talk.

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec still expects the Ravens to sign a veteran wide receiver at some point but notes there hasn’t been much of a sense of urgency.

He adds the Ravens seem largely content with their current group of receivers, led by 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay , and might be going back to the run-heavy approach they used in 2019 anyhow.

Zrebiec mentions he spoke to a Ravens official early in the offseason who said they had to be prepared for RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to take some time to recapture their previous form coming off of torn ACLs. The team signed RB Mike Davis and drafted sixth-rounder Tyler Badie.

However, Zrebiec adds the Ravens have been getting good reports on Dobbins' rehab and are optimistic he'll be a factor for them at some point in 2022.

Ravens S Chuck Clark has changed agents, per Zrebiec, hiring Joel Segal who also represents CB Marlon Humphrey and S Tony Jefferson.

Ravens OC Greg Roman is excited about what TE Nick Boyle has shown this offseason during minicamp: "Yes, I think it's a credit to Nick [Boyle] that he came back and played – he toughed it out – but he looks like a completely new guy this year. It's unbelievable what he's done, the hard work he's put in. He's looking really good." (RavensWire.com)

Steelers

Steelers FB Derek Watt was signed to a significant deal to play with his brother T.J. in Pittsburgh and hasn’t seen much action with the team since. He insists sixth-round rookie Connor Heyward, younger brother of DL Cameron Heyward, has not been drafted to replace him at fullback but will instead lineup at tight end.

“It’s the comparison, he’s the younger guy coming in to take my role. It’s not what it is,” Watt said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s a great kid. He brings a lot to the table, and he’s with the tight ends. He’s trying to find a role in this offense for himself. I’m trying to expand my role. We’ll see what happens. It’s not up to me when I get on the field, but when I do, it’s what I do with that opportunity. Whatever those opportunities are, I have to take advantage and make the most of them.”