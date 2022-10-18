AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby)
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby)
- Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not “worse off” for playing Sunday. The same goes for LT Jonah Williams. (Baby)
- Bengals DE Jeff Gunter is week-to-week with a knee dislocation, according to Taylor. (Baby)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RB Gus Edwards could return this Sunday or possibly next Thursday in advance of the team’s next two games. (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh added WR Rashod Bateman has a sprained left foot: “He’s close (to returning).” (Hensley)
Steelers
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that QB Kenny Pickett remains in concussion protocol, but will fully participate in practice and could be cleared to play this week: “If he’s cleared to play he’ll play quarterback for us.” (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Tomlin added that he’s sticking with Pickett if healthy: “We’re going to be steady. We’re not going to flip the script now.” (Gerry Dulac)
- As for CB Levi Wallace and TE Pat Freiermuth, Tomlin expects they will clear the concussion protocol and be available by the weekend. (Brooke Pryor)
- Tomlin responded to questions about if there was truth to rumors that WR Diontae Johnson and QB Mitchell Trubisky had a shouting match at halftime against the Jets that led to Trubisky being benched: “If it were, do you think that I would share it with you in this environment? Probably not.” (Pryor)
